|
16.01.2020 22:35:00
Vista Outdoor to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
ANOKA, Minn., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO) will host its investor conference call on third quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 6 at 9:00 a.m. ET. In addition to the results, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance and may discuss matters of strategy during the call. The call can be accessed at Vista Outdoor's website: http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event
Telephone recording: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 719-457-0820, and the confirmation code is 6386099. The recording will be available for one month after the call.
About Vista Outdoor Inc.
Vista Outdoor is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold direct and at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit www.vistaoutdoor.com or follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorInc and Facebook at www.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.
Media Contact
Investor Contact
Fred Ferguson
Kelly Reisdorf
(571) 457-9082
(763) 433-1028
media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com
investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-outdoor-to-release-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-300988589.html
SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street in Rekordstimmung -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag letztlich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich auf Richtungssuche. Die Wall Street profitierte am Donnerstag vom Abschluss des Handelsabkommens. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}