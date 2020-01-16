+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
16.01.2020 22:35:00

Vista Outdoor to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

ANOKA, Minn., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO) will host its investor conference call on third quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 6 at 9:00 a.m. ET. In addition to the results, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance and may discuss matters of strategy during the call. The call can be accessed at Vista Outdoor's website:  http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event

Vista Outdoor Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Vista Outdoor Inc.)

Telephone recording: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 719-457-0820, and the confirmation code is 6386099. The recording will be available for one month after the call.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.
Vista Outdoor is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold direct and at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit www.vistaoutdoor.com or follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorInc and Facebook at www.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.

Media Contact

Investor Contact

Fred Ferguson

Kelly Reisdorf

(571) 457-9082

(763) 433-1028

media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com 

investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-outdoor-to-release-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-300988589.html

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.

Nachrichten

