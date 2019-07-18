+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Vista Outdoor to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

ANOKA, Minn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO) will host its investor conference call on first quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 8 at 9:00 a.m. ET. In addition to the results, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance and may discuss matters of strategy during the call. The call can be accessed at Vista Outdoor's website: http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event

Vista Outdoor Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Vista Outdoor Inc.)

Telephone recording: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 719-457-0820, and the confirmation code is 1001984. The recording will be available for one month after the call.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.
Vista Outdoor is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit www.vistaoutdoor.com or follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorInc and Facebook at www.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.

Media Contact

Investor Contact

Rocky Krivijanski

Kelly Reisdorf

(571) 343-7003

(763) 433-1028

media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com 

investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

 

