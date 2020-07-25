+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
25.07.2020 02:00:00

VISTA Eye Specialists Collaborates with Alcon Malaysia and Tigas Pharmacy to Raise Awareness on Dry Eyes

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA), in collaboration with Alcon Malaysia and Tigas Pharmacy, will be sharing via a Facebook Live Webinar on 28 July 2020, 8.30pm titled 'Bye Bye Dry Eyes' discussing about the complete management of Dry Eyes Disease (Dry Eye) and nutrition required for healthy eyes.

A rising issue worldwide and more prevalent in Asian countries comparatively to western countries, dry eye occurs in rates from 5% to 50%, but can be as high as 75% in some parts of the world.[2]

"In this era of digitalization, especially since the COVID-19 lockdown, we see more patients with dry eyes due to various reasons, including increasing screen-time from using their mobile phone and laptop due to working from home, personal habits, the environment and health of the patient," says Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Calvin Lim from VISTA. "While Dry Eye is often thought of as an old person's disease, perhaps the most telling statistic from a survey done in 2015 showed that 76% of eye care providers reported an increase in dry eye symptoms among patients 18 to 34 years old[1]. And that was five years ago, before Tik Tok, Netflix, online shopping, Facebook live, Pokemon Go and now online meetings and work from home!"

"Even more concerning is that a 2016 study showed a 6.6% rate of dry eye in pediatric patients from 7 to 12 years old.[3] We see kids of all ages now having handphones, even toddlers on strollers have tablets mounted on. And now with the lockdown and increased dependence on mobile devices, entertainment and social shifting online, we can expect not just a shift but overall increase in Dry Eye in all age groups." adds Dr. Calvin.

Despite the increase in the number of dry eye patients, very little is known about the disease publicly. It is often linked to fatigue or "heatiness", among others. Much less is also known about what problems Dry eyes can actually cause and also how it impacts a patient.

"Redness caused by dry eyes is wrongly considered a lack of sleep and people end up taking a nap, which alleviates the symptom but not the root cause," Dr. Calvin explains. "Proper lifestyle changes and correct management including proper nutrition will help, but do be conscious of avoiding unconventional treatments."

Despite the Movement Control Order, VISTA continues to raise awareness of eye health and has conducted over 50 Webinars since April, reaching a total of over 250,000 viewers, including recent events with the Star, Sin Chew Daily and China Press, three major daily newspapers in Malaysia.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA is one of the largest Eye Specialists in Malaysia with 11 centres covering the Klang Valley, Penang and Johor Bahru.

  • https://www.reviewofoptometry.com/article/dry-eye-a-young-persons-disease
  • https://journals.lww.com/homehealthcarenurseonline/FullText/2018/03000/Dry_Eye_Disease__Prevalence,_Assessment,_and.3.aspx
  • https://www.tearfilm.org/dettconferences-myths_and_misconceptions_in_dry_eye_disease_management/6829_63/eng/             

    • Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200724/2866879-1

    SOURCE VISTA Eye Specialist

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    UBS Group 11.27
    		0.36 %
    Swiss Re 74.44
    		0.30 %
    Swisscom 494.10
    		-0.28 %
    CS Group 9.82
    		-0.55 %
    Geberit 506.20
    		-0.59 %
    SGS 2’423.00
    		-1.90 %
    Novartis 78.07
    		-2.11 %
    Adecco Group 45.77
    		-2.28 %
    Roche Hldg G 318.90
    		-2.80 %
    Alcon 55.10
    		-3.60 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    24.07.20
    		Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
    24.07.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
    24.07.20
    		Seven Observations Concerning the Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response
    24.07.20
    		Stimmung droht zu kippen
    24.07.20
    		Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik schwächt sich ab / EUR/USD – Lage langfristig aufgehellt
    23.07.20
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
    23.07.20
    		Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    23.07.20
    		Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
    22.07.20
    		Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
    21.07.20
    		Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
    mehr
    Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Roche-Genussscheine verlieren: Roche bekommt Coronakrise im Halbjahr zu spüren
    Tesla macht Gewinne: Tesla-Aktie rutscht nach deutlichem Plus tief ins Minus
    SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
    Lonza steigert Gewinn und schreibt Spezialchemie zum Verkauf aus - Lonza-Aktie leichter
    Währungsmanipulator: Schweiz dürfte auf der schwarzen Liste der USA landen
    Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
    Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Kapitalerhöhung ist unter Dach und Fach
    ARYZTA-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: Aktionär Veraison erhöht den Druck
    BB Biotech-Aktie kann von starken Zahlen nicht profitieren: Milliardengewinn dank Biotech-Hype
    Daimler-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: Milliardenverlust im zweiten Quartal

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. In den USA zückten Anleger die Verkaufszettel. Vor dem Wochenende prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB