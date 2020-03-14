14.03.2020 14:00:00

Visits to inmates suspended at federal correctional institutions to prevent spread of COVID-19

OTTAWA, March 14, 2020 /CNW/ - In the interest of the health and safety of the public, our employees, inmates, and their families, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has suspended inmate visits from the public in all federal institutions. Other options are available to inmates and their family and friends to stay in contact such as video visitation or telephone.

We remain in contact with public health authorities. We will reassess this situation on an ongoing basis and provide updates as the situation evolves.

CSC has dedicated health care services in its institutions that have the knowledge and experience to handle cases of infectious diseases and respiratory illnesses, such as COVID‑19. We have an Emergency Preparedness and Response Framework to address planning for an outbreak, which includes contingency plans, medical responses, equipment requirements, and protocols.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our institutions.

We continue to be in close contact with local public health departments across the country so we can stay up-to-date on issues and responses.

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter (@CSC_SCC_en) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca.

Associated links

  • Update on coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Video visitation
  • CSC institutions

 

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.03.20
Ölpreise vor größtem Wochenverlust seit 2008
13.03.20
Oil"s Supply-Demand Shock
13.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - diverse Produkte mit 50% Barriere
13.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtswelle? / Credit Suisse – Im freien Fall
12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Test in USA - Aktie profitiert
SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Coronavirus und Ölpreis-Krieg: Credit Suisse reduziert Wachstumsprognose
Corona-Panik: Katastrophen-Fonds mit bestem Monat seit über zehn Jahren
Franken steigt zu Euro und Dollar - die Gründe
KW 11: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Das Coronavirus und seine drastischen Folgen für die Schweizer Wirtschaft
Tesla – Absturz nach Kursexplosion
Slack-Aktie zweistellig im Minus: Slack kann mit mehr Umsatz punkten
Medicago annonce la production d'un candidat-vaccin viable pour la COVID-19

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls stabiliserte. Auch an den US-Börsen zeichnet sich eine Gegenbewegung ab. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB