Visits to inmates suspended at federal correctional institutions to prevent spread of COVID-19

OTTAWA, March 14, 2020 /CNW/ - In the interest of the health and safety of the public, our employees, inmates, and their families, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has suspended inmate visits from the public in all federal institutions. Other options are available to inmates and their family and friends to stay in contact such as video visitation or telephone.

We remain in contact with public health authorities. We will reassess this situation on an ongoing basis and provide updates as the situation evolves.

CSC has dedicated health care services in its institutions that have the knowledge and experience to handle cases of infectious diseases and respiratory illnesses, such as COVID‑19. We have an Emergency Preparedness and Response Framework to address planning for an outbreak, which includes contingency plans, medical responses, equipment requirements, and protocols.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our institutions.

We continue to be in close contact with local public health departments across the country so we can stay up-to-date on issues and responses.

