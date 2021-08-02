Visitors Flock to Popular 2021 Sands Shopping Carnival

MACAU, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Sands Shopping Carnival successfully concluded July 25 at The Venetian®Macao, after attracting more than 110,000 visits with three days of shopping, activities and entertainment.

The fun-filled weekend event began on July 23, and was officially kicked off with an opening ceremony attended by guests of honour from the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, the Macao SAR government, and the finance and business sectors.

As the largest sale event in Macao, the free-admission carnival featured over 560 booths and supported the Macao SAR government's Consume for the Economy initiative and consumption e-voucher scheme. It provided a free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers amid the pandemic period and offered an exciting weekend destination for local residents and tourists.

Sands China targeted Macao retailers, including local micro-small-and-medium enterprises, as exhibitors, with all enjoying free registration and booths. Free shuttle service and free parking were available for carnival-goers.

"Sands China is so pleased that we were able to bring back the Sands Shopping Carnival for a second year, again providing a free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers amid the pandemic," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd. "We have not forgotten our roots, and are committed to upholding the business philosophy of supporting the growth of SMEs. After the great success of last year's event and positive feedback from all sectors of society, we were glad to have made this year's carnival even better in scale and layout, range of activities, and overall experience – eventually attracting more than 110,000 visits in three days. Sands China is again very grateful for the continued support of the Macao SAR government, and our special thanks go to the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, the Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, the Macao Chamber of Commerce, and all of the event sponsors and supporters."

The ICBC ePay Presents: Karaoke King Singing Competition 2021 was a big highlight of the weekend. Performers sang to advance past preliminary rounds on Friday and Saturday, and after Sunday's finals, Chan Chong Iok was crowned winner in the adult category and Ma Chi Kei won in the teen category. Winners received trophies, cash prizes, and one night of accommodation at a Sands Resorts Macao hotel. Registration for the popular competition was free and open to Macao residents.

The BOC Smart Kids Presents: Little Master Chef Workshop was another very popular activity. Nearly 400 participants joined the free workshop, which was led by Sands China's food and beverage team. Children and parents worked together to make pizzas, wrap dumplings and siew mai, and decorate donuts, cupcakes, and chocolate éclairs.

Visitors to the Sands Chopping Carnival were able to use consumption e-vouchers and browse nine zones: Household Products, Parenting and Family, Gourmet, BNU Presents: Food Court, Sands Retailers, Cultural & Creative, Green Lifestyle, Bank of Communications presents: "Play and Fun" Kids Area, and Macao Original IP. They also had a chance to win lucky draws, purchase MOP 1 products, and enjoy discounts of up to 90 per cent off.

As with last year's carnival, Sands China again put several sanitisation and safety protocols in place throughout the weekend event to maintain a safe, healthy, and worry-free environment, including temperature checks, mandatory face masks and health code checks, among many other measures.

The 2021 Sands Shopping Carnival was organised by Sands China Ltd., co-organised by the Macao Chamber of Commerce, supported by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, and sponsored by Bank of China, ICBC, BNU, and Bank of Communications.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

