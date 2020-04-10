Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $6.6bn Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast 2020-2030

Biosimilar Versions of Infliximab, Rituximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab and Abciximab

LONDON, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2015-2027. The market is estimated at $4.2bn in 2020 and $7.9bn in 2027.

Report Scope

• Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market forecasts from 2017-2027

• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, our investigation shows forecasts to 2027 for the market segmented by compound:

• Infliximab

• Rituximab

• Abciximab

• Trastuzumab

• Adalimumab

• Bevacizumab

• This report also shows revenue to 2027 for individual biosimilar mAb products in the market:

• Remsima/Inflectra

• Infimab

• Reditux

• BI695500

• CT-P10

• BI695501

• FKB327

• FKB238

• Mabtas

• AcellBia

• Maball

• Clotinab

• Abcixirel

• BCD-022

• BCD-021

• Herzuma

• CANMAB/Hertraz

• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for these regional and national markets:

• The US Biosimilar mAb Market

• Japanese Biosimilar mAb Market

• EU5 Biosimilar mAb Markets

• BRIC and South Korea Biosimilar mAb Markets

• Rest of the World Biosimilar mAb Market

• This report profiles 10 leading companies either with biosimilar mAbs already on the market or in the pipeline

• Our study discusses strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats affecting the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Aché

Actavis

AET BioTech

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alvogen

Alvotech

Amgen

Aprogen

Array Bridge

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Binex

BIO

BIOCAD

Biocerus

Biocon

Biogen Idec

Bio-Manguinhos

Bionovis

BioXpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cell Therapeutics

Celltrion

Celon Pharma Łomianki

CinnaGen

Coherus BioSciences

Daiichi Sankyo

Dong-A

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Egis Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Emcure

EMS

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals

Farmasa

Fresenius

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics

Gedeon Richter

Gene Techno Science

Genentech

Genexo

Genor Biopharma

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Glycotope

Hanwha Chemical

Harvest Moon

Hospira

Hypermarcas

iBio

IBSS Biomed

ImClone LLC

Instas Pharmaceuticals

Instituto Vital Brazil

IPCA Labs

Isu Abxis

Janssen

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Laboratorios Liomont

LG Life Sciences

Lonza

Mabion

mAbxience

MedImmune

Merck & Co.

Merck Serono

Millhouse LLC

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Mochida Pharmaceutical

Mustafa Nevzat Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Natco Pharma

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co.

Nippon Kayaku

Novartis

Oncobiologics

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Parexel

Pfizer

PharmaPraxis

Pharmstandard

PhRMA

PlantForm

Polfarmex

Probiomed

QuantiaMD

Quintiles

Reliance Life Sciences

Roche

Samsung Bioepis

Sandoz

Sanofi

Schnell

Seattle Genetics

Shanghai CP Guojian

Shionogi

Sorrento

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Stada

Synthon

Takeda

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

UCB

União Química

Viropro

Walvax Biotechnology

Wyeth

Zenotech

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical



Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Agence française de sécurité sanitaire des produits de santé (ANSM)

Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)

Chinese Centre for Drug Evaluation (CDE)

Cour des Comptes (France)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)

Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biology

Health Canada

India Brand Equity Foundation

Korean Food and Drug Administration (KFDA)

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (South Korea)

Ministry of Health (Russia)

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

National Institute for Health Research Horizon Scanning Centre

Norwegian Medical Agency

Russian Ministry of Health

Scientific Centre for Expertise of Medicinal Application Products (Russia)

Spanish Ministry of Health

State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA)

The Cancer Centre Bahamas

Washington Legal Foundation

World Health Organization (WHO)

