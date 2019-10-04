Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $5.3 Billion Smart Glass and Smart Windows Technology Market

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Smart glass and smart windows technology market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $5.3bn in 2019.

Now: October 2017: A couple of companies expanded their presence in the Scandinavian countries such as Denmark, Norway, and Sweden by providing the dynamic glass products to the construction sector. The region faces major solar control issues, owing to the position of the sun in winter and summer months, and the intense glare from the sea in coastal communities. The adoption of Tintable glass would reduce energy loads of building by an average of about 20-26%, thus creating significant cost savings.

Sage Electrochromics Inc has been focusing on collective approached including mergers and acquisition, sales agreement to exploit growth served by the market. This is an example of the business strategies that you need to know about – and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?

How This Report Will Benefit You

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand-new report, you find 50 in-depth tables, 71 charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 112-page report provides clear, detailed insight into the global Smart glass and smart windows technology market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today, you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/smart-glass-and-smart-window-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Analysis of Key Players in Smart Glass and Smart Window Technologies

• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

• Gentex Corporation.

• Gerresheimer AG

• Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Piramal Glass Limited

• Pleotint LLC.

• Raven Brick LLC

• Sage Electrochromics Inc.

• Saint Gobain

• Global Smart Glass and Smart Window Industry Analysis and Outlook From 2019-2029

• Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029 by Application

• Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast For Architecture 2019-2029

• Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast For Automotive 2019-2029

• Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast For Aircraft 2019-2029

• Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast In Consumer Electronics 2019-2029

• Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast For Other Applications 2019-2029

• Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 by Type

• Electrochromic Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Suspended Particle Devices Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Regional and Leading National Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029

• North America Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• US Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• France Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019 – 2029

• Italy Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Spain Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• China Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• India Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Australia Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia-Pacific Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Saudi Arabia Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• South Africa Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Remaining Countries Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Forecast 2019-2029

How will you benefit from this report?

• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

• Learn how to exploit new technological trends

• Realise your company's full potential within the market

• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the Construction Industry value chain

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Contractors

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/smart-glass-and-smart-window-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Acconeer

Aero Glass

AGC Asahi Glass

Ambio Film

Applied Materials, Inc.

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

Audio Analytic

Avalon Glass

BlueCat Networks

Bodle Technologies

Brite Solar

Chiefway Optronics Co. Ltd.

ChromoGenics

Citala Corp.

Clayton Glass

Clayton Glass Ltd.

Coat-X AG

Continental AG

Corning

Dream Glass Group

EB Glass

ebankIT

Eight19 Limited

ÉireComposites

FlatFrog Laboratories

Flexenable

Formator Ltd.

Gauzy

Gentex Corporation.

GlasNovations Ltd.

Glass Inox

Grabit

Guangzhou Huichi glass technical company

Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

iGlass Pty Ltd

InnoGlass Technology (Qingdao) Co.,Ltd

Innovative Glass Corporation

Irlbacher blickpunkt glas gmbh

ISORG

iTiZZiMO GmbH

Kinestral Technologies

Kinestral Technologies

N3N

NuEyes Technologies

Optinvent

Optotune GmbH

P2i

Physee

Plastic Logic

Pleotint LLC.

Polytron Technologies, Inc

Pristine.io

PrivacyVue

Pubinno

Raven Brick LLC

Reflex Glass

Research Frontiers

Sage Electrochromics Inc.

Saint Gobain

Schott AG

Scienstry, Inc.

Semprius, Inc

Smart Glass Systems, Inc.

SmartBin

SmartGlass International

SmartGlass International Ltd.

Smartint, Inc.

Soma

Steklo tekhnologii, ooo

The LTI Group

Ubiquitous Energy Inc

Uniteglass

Vanlong Technology Co.,Limited

View, Inc.

WaveOptics

Xinology Co., Ltd.

Yantai Rushui Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd

Zhiyuan Building Materials Co., Ltd



List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report

Board of the European Investment Bank (EIB)

Bowie State University

European Union

Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Corrosion Resistant Alloy Market 2019-2029

Building Thermal Insulation Market Report 2019-2029

3D Concrete Printing Market Report 2019-2029

Steel Market Report 2018-2028

Glass Packaging Market Report 2019-2029

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visiongain-launches-report-examining-the-potential-in-the-5-3-billion-smart-glass-and-smart-windows-technology-market-300924505.html

SOURCE Visiongain