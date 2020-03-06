|
06.03.2020 11:00:00
Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $118bn Translational Regenerative Medicine Market
LONDON, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24% in the first half of the forecast period. Stem cell therapies accounted for the majority of the revenue in the market with an estimated market share of 59% in 2019.
Report Scope
• Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market forecasts from 2020-2030
• Global Translational Regenerative Medicine submarket forecasts from 2020-2030 covering:
• Stem Cell Therapies
• Tissue Engineered Products
• Gene Therapies
This study discusses the late-stage clinical trials and pipeline as well as market drivers and restraints of each submarket.
• Translational Regenerative Medicine regional and national market forecasts from 2020-2030, covering:
• North America: US, Canada
• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each regional market is further segmented by sector.
• Forecasts from 2020-2030 of the selected leading products in the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market:
• Osteocel Plus
• Trinity ELITE
• TEMCELL /Prochymal
• Apligraf
• Dermagraft
• Epifix
• ReCell
• Neovasculgen
• IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec)
• Assessment of the leading companies in the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market:
• Astellas Pharma
• Athersys
• Avita Medical
• AxoGen, Inc.
• MEDIPOST Co., Ltd.
• NuVasive
• Organogenesis Holdings, Inc.
• Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
• Pharmicell Co., Ltd.
• Takeda
• uniQure N.V.
• Vericell Corporation
• Information on current developments, current advancements and current key approvals in the field of translational regenerative medicine market.
• SWOT and Porter's Five Force analysis of the translational regenerative medicine market
Companies covered in the report include:
Aastrom Biosciences, Inc.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
Advantagene
Ageless Regenerative Institute
Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.
AlloSource
AlphaTecSpine
Altrika
Andalusian Initiative for Advanced Therapies - Fundación Pública Andaluza Progreso y Salud
AnGes MG/Vical
Anterogen
Arizona Pain Specialists
Assistance Publique Hopitaux De Marseille
Astellas Pharma
Athersys, Inc.
Avita Medical
Axiogenesis AG
AxoGen, Inc.
Baxter
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Benda Pharmaceutical
Biedermann Technologies GmbH & Co. KG
BioCardia, Inc.
Bioheart
bluebird bio
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
Bristol-Meyers Squibb
Caladrius Biosciences
Capricor
Cardio3 BioSciences
Celgene
Cell Medica
Cellerant Therapeutics
Cellular Dynamics International, Inc.
Ceregene
Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA
Cold Genesys
Cytori Therapeutics
DePuy Mitek
Dimension Therapeutics, Inc.
Fibrocell Science
FUJIFILM Corporation
GE Healthcare
Genzyme
Healeon Medical Inc
HEALIOS K.K.
Hemostemix
Hoffmann-La Roche
Homology Medicines, Inc.
Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT)
Integra LifeSciences
Intrexon
Invetech
Irvine Scientific
Japan Regenerative Medicine Co., Ltd.
Japan Tissue Engineering Co. Ltd
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
Jianwu Dai
Johnson & Johnson
Kinetic Concepts Inc
Kite Pharma
Lonza Houston, Inc.
MacroCure
Medipost
MediStem
Medtronic
Mesoblast, Ltd.
MidCap Financial Services (MidCap Financial)
MiMedx Group, Inc.
Nasser Aghdami MD., PhD
Novartis
NuVasive
Ocata Therapeutics
OhioHealth
Orchard Therapeutics
Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Orthofix
Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
Oxford BioMedica
Pall Corporation
Parcell Laboratories
Pfizer, Inc.
Pharmaceutical
Pharmicell Co., Ltd.
Promethera Biosciences SA
Regen Lab SA
Regenerative Patch Technologies, LLC
Regenerative Sciences, LLC
Regenerys Ltd.
Regeneus
ReNeuron
Royan Institute
Sangamo BioSciences
Sanofi
Semma Therapeutics
Servier
Shanghai Sunway
Shinya Yamanaka
Siemens Healthineers
Silicon Valley Bank
Skye Orthobiologics
Sobi Partners
Sotex PharmFirm
Spark Therapeutics
StemCells Inc.
Stempeutics Research
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
TiGenix
TissueGene, Inc.
U.S. Stem Cell Inc.
uniQure NV
Universal Cells, Inc.
Vericell Corporation
ViaCyte Inc
Xenetic Biosciences
Zimmer
List of Organisations Mentioned in This Report
Academy Military Medical Science, China
American Diabetes Association
Andalusian Initiative for Advanced Therapies
Arthritis Research UK
Australian Regenerative Medicine Institute
Australian Research Council
Banc de Sang i Teixits
Beijing Cancer Hospital
Brazil Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education
Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES)
British Heart Foundation
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)
Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH).
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)
Centre Hospitalier René Dubos
Charité University Clinic
China Construction bank
Chinese Academy of Sciences
Committee for Advanced Therapies
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)
Department of Health and the Care Quality Commission
Drugs Controller General of India
European Commission
European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplantation
European Medicines Agency
European Patent Office
European Union
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Fourth Military Medical University
German National Registry of Blood Stem Cell Donors
Herlev Hospital
House of Lords Science and Technology Committee
Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority
Human Stem Cell Institute
Innovation in Japan
Institute for Biomedical Research
Kenneth Hargreaves
King Abdullah International Medical Research Centre (KAIMRC)
King Khaled University
King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences (KSAU - HS)
Korea Food and Drug Administration
Kuopio University Hospital
Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH)
Medical Research Council
Ministry of Food and Drug Safety
Ministry of Public Health, Republic of Belarus
Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF)
Northwestern University
Nursing Association for the Study of Cutaneous Wounds
Oregon Health and Science University
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)
Regenerative Medicines in Europe Project (REMEDiE)
Russian Academy of Medical Sciences
Russian Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development
Servizio Sanitario Nazionale, Italy
Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center
South African Government
South China Research Center for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine
Stanford University
State Food and Drug Administration
The University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston
Therapeutics Goods Administration
University College London
University Hospital of Basel, Switzerland
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
University of Leeds
University of Massachusetts
Wenzhou Medical University
World Bank
Yamaguchi University Hospital
