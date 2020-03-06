Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $118bn Translational Regenerative Medicine Market

LONDON, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24% in the first half of the forecast period. Stem cell therapies accounted for the majority of the revenue in the market with an estimated market share of 59% in 2019.

Report Scope

• Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market forecasts from 2020-2030

• Global Translational Regenerative Medicine submarket forecasts from 2020-2030 covering:

• Stem Cell Therapies

• Tissue Engineered Products

• Gene Therapies

This study discusses the late-stage clinical trials and pipeline as well as market drivers and restraints of each submarket.

• Translational Regenerative Medicine regional and national market forecasts from 2020-2030, covering:

• North America: US, Canada

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Each regional market is further segmented by sector.

• Forecasts from 2020-2030 of the selected leading products in the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market:

• Osteocel Plus

• Trinity ELITE

• TEMCELL /Prochymal

• Apligraf

• Dermagraft

• Epifix

• ReCell

• Neovasculgen

• IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec)

• Assessment of the leading companies in the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market:

• Astellas Pharma

• Athersys

• Avita Medical

• AxoGen, Inc.

• MEDIPOST Co., Ltd.

• NuVasive

• Organogenesis Holdings, Inc.

• Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

• Pharmicell Co., Ltd.

• Takeda

• uniQure N.V.

• Vericell Corporation

• Information on current developments, current advancements and current key approvals in the field of translational regenerative medicine market.

• SWOT and Porter's Five Force analysis of the translational regenerative medicine market

Companies covered in the report include:

Aastrom Biosciences, Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Advantagene

Ageless Regenerative Institute

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

AlloSource

AlphaTecSpine

Altrika

Andalusian Initiative for Advanced Therapies - Fundación Pública Andaluza Progreso y Salud

AnGes MG/Vical

Anterogen

Arizona Pain Specialists

Assistance Publique Hopitaux De Marseille

Astellas Pharma

Athersys, Inc.

Avita Medical

Axiogenesis AG

AxoGen, Inc.

Baxter

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Benda Pharmaceutical

Biedermann Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

BioCardia, Inc.

Bioheart

bluebird bio

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Bristol-Meyers Squibb

Caladrius Biosciences

Capricor

Cardio3 BioSciences

Celgene

Cell Medica

Cellerant Therapeutics

Cellular Dynamics International, Inc.

Ceregene

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

Cold Genesys

Cytori Therapeutics

DePuy Mitek

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc.

Fibrocell Science

FUJIFILM Corporation

GE Healthcare

Genzyme

Healeon Medical Inc

HEALIOS K.K.

Hemostemix

Hoffmann-La Roche

Homology Medicines, Inc.

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT)

Integra LifeSciences

Intrexon

Invetech

Irvine Scientific

Japan Regenerative Medicine Co., Ltd.

Japan Tissue Engineering Co. Ltd

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Jianwu Dai

Johnson & Johnson

Kinetic Concepts Inc

Kite Pharma

Lonza Houston, Inc.

MacroCure

Medipost

MediStem

Medtronic

Mesoblast, Ltd.

MidCap Financial Services (MidCap Financial)

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Nasser Aghdami MD., PhD

Novartis

NuVasive

Ocata Therapeutics

OhioHealth

Orchard Therapeutics

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Orthofix

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Oxford BioMedica

Pall Corporation

Parcell Laboratories

Pfizer, Inc.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmicell Co., Ltd.

Promethera Biosciences SA

Regen Lab SA

Regenerative Patch Technologies, LLC

Regenerative Sciences, LLC

Regenerys Ltd.

Regeneus

ReNeuron

Royan Institute

Sangamo BioSciences

Sanofi

Semma Therapeutics

Servier

Shanghai Sunway

Shinya Yamanaka

Siemens Healthineers

Silicon Valley Bank

Skye Orthobiologics

Sobi Partners

Sotex PharmFirm

Spark Therapeutics

StemCells Inc.

Stempeutics Research

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

TiGenix

TissueGene, Inc.

U.S. Stem Cell Inc.

uniQure NV

Universal Cells, Inc.

Vericell Corporation

ViaCyte Inc

Xenetic Biosciences

Zimmer



List of Organisations Mentioned in This Report

Academy Military Medical Science, China

American Diabetes Association

Andalusian Initiative for Advanced Therapies

Arthritis Research UK

Australian Regenerative Medicine Institute

Australian Research Council

Banc de Sang i Teixits

Beijing Cancer Hospital

Brazil Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education

Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES)

British Heart Foundation

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)

Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH).

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)

Centre Hospitalier René Dubos

Charité University Clinic

China Construction bank

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Committee for Advanced Therapies

Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)

Department of Health and the Care Quality Commission

Drugs Controller General of India

European Commission

European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplantation

European Medicines Agency

European Patent Office

European Union

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Fourth Military Medical University

German National Registry of Blood Stem Cell Donors

Herlev Hospital

House of Lords Science and Technology Committee

Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority

Human Stem Cell Institute

Innovation in Japan

Institute for Biomedical Research

Kenneth Hargreaves

King Abdullah International Medical Research Centre (KAIMRC)

King Khaled University

King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences (KSAU - HS)

Korea Food and Drug Administration

Kuopio University Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH)

Medical Research Council

Ministry of Food and Drug Safety

Ministry of Public Health, Republic of Belarus

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF)

Northwestern University

Nursing Association for the Study of Cutaneous Wounds

Oregon Health and Science University

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

Regenerative Medicines in Europe Project (REMEDiE)

Russian Academy of Medical Sciences

Russian Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development

Servizio Sanitario Nazionale, Italy

Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center

South African Government

South China Research Center for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine

Stanford University

State Food and Drug Administration

The University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston

Therapeutics Goods Administration

University College London

University Hospital of Basel, Switzerland

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

University of Leeds

University of Massachusetts

Wenzhou Medical University

World Bank

Yamaguchi University Hospital

