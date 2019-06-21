Vision33 Named to Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs List 6th Time Running

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vision33, a global IT professional services consultancy, has been named to the Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2019. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software. Vision33 partners with enterprises for the implementation and support of financial systems leader SAP's flagship solution for the midmarket, SAP Business One.

This year's placement is the 6th time running that Vision33 has been recognized by Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs list.

When enterprises partner with Vision33, they benefit from a dedicated world-class IT partner that can help them leverage the maximum benefit from their investment in enterprise technology. This latest accolade demonstrates the effectiveness of Vision33's approach with the right blend of strategy, consulting, and technology.

"Anytime Vision33 receives recognition from the industry it is a great accomplishment," says Dan Kraus, Vice President, Global Sales, and Marketing, Vision33. "Over the year's we've made significant investments in customer satisfaction and enablement with Vision33's service excellence mandate and formalized SAP Solutions project methodology. This award follows the success of our approach in delivering to customers a premium service; offering comprehensive enterprise services through a single professional services partner."

The selection of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.erpglobalinsights.com.

"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," says Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."

To learn more about the Bob Scott Top 100 VARs List, visit http://www.erpglobalinsights.com.

About Vision33

Vision33 Inc. (http://www.vision33.com) is a global IT professional services consultancy that solves customer business challenges through the promise of technology and the value it delivers. We partner with growing and large organizations in both the public and private sectors to understand their vision and help them reach it with the right blend of strategy, consulting, and technology. Vision33's global team of results-driven resources provides world-class experience through our office locations in North America and Europe.

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 19 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009.

He has covered this market for nearly 28 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market.

SAP, SAP Business One and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries.

See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Vision33, Inc.