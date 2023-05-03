Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vision Energy Corporation Registered Shs
03.05.2023 22:30:00

Vision Energy Corporation Affirms Current Trading Status

Vision Energy Corporation Registered Shs
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Energy Corporation (OTC:VENG) ("Vision" or the "Company")

Vision Energy Corporation (the "Company”) is pleased to announce that the OTC Markets Group ("OTC”) removed the "Caveat Emptor” designation from the Company’s profile on April 27, 2023. As previously disclosed, on January 20, 2023, OTC labeled the Company with such designation. The removal indicates that the Company demonstrated to OTC that there is no longer a public interest concern. As a result, there is now an active market without restrictions on the Company’s securities.

About Vision Energy

Vision Energy Corporation identifies energy commodities and focuses on originating and developing energy infrastructure projects and assets which facilitates the energy transition through low-carbon energy solutions. The Company leverages its experienced team with a vast proven track-record in site procurement, accelerating development permitting, facilities design, engineering studies and project management to deliver an efficient and method driven project development process. Vision pursues commercial relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and off-takers seeking carbon abatement across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions whilst targeting an attractive investment yield, by utilizing and leveraging existing gas, power, and logistics infrastructure to enable import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy for domestic and global value chains.

Vision Energy
95 Christopher Columbus Drive,
16th Floor Jersey City, NJ 
07302 USA
visionenergy.com

Media Contact
Jarrod Holland 
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Phone:  910.431.3322
jarrod.holland@investorbrandnetwork.com

Investor Contact
Scott McGowan 
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Phone: 310.299.1717
ir@visionenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "forecast”, "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "expect” and "intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and actual results could differ materially. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

 


