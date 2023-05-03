Vision Energy Corporation Affirms Current Trading Status

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Energy Corporation (OTC:VENG) ("Vision" or the "Company")



Vision Energy Corporation (the "Company”) is pleased to announce that the OTC Markets Group ("OTC”) removed the "Caveat Emptor” designation from the Company’s profile on April 27, 2023. As previously disclosed, on January 20, 2023, OTC labeled the Company with such designation. The removal indicates that the Company demonstrated to OTC that there is no longer a public interest concern. As a result, there is now an active market without restrictions on the Company’s securities.

About Vision Energy

Vision Energy Corporation identifies energy commodities and focuses on originating and developing energy infrastructure projects and assets which facilitates the energy transition through low-carbon energy solutions. The Company leverages its experienced team with a vast proven track-record in site procurement, accelerating development permitting, facilities design, engineering studies and project management to deliver an efficient and method driven project development process. Vision pursues commercial relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and off-takers seeking carbon abatement across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions whilst targeting an attractive investment yield, by utilizing and leveraging existing gas, power, and logistics infrastructure to enable import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy for domestic and global value chains.

Vision Energy

95 Christopher Columbus Drive,

16th Floor Jersey City, NJ

07302 USA

visionenergy.com

Media Contact

Jarrod Holland

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 910.431.3322

jarrod.holland@investorbrandnetwork.com

Investor Contact

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

ir@visionenergy.com

