"VISION 20/21" - Finding Clarity in Uncertainty at Business of Design Week (BODW) 2020

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The change and uncertainty of 2020 has shown how vulnerable we all are. However, as people look forward to 2021 and beyond, they have the power to change how they view these times, find fresh impetus and imagine new possibilities based on real needs and what truly matters.

Business of Design Week (BODW), Asia's leading event on design, innovation and brands, organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) and co-organised by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) as the Lead Sponsor, will bring together design visionaries, creatives, entrepreneurs and business leaders from across sectors and industries around the world to offer participants a glimpse of the 'new normal' from 30 November – 5 December 2020. Under the theme "VISION20/21", BODW will harness the power of collaborative creativity to provide timely insights into future trends that could help us find clarity in uncertainty.

Global Creative Leaders to Inspire a New Vision of Success

Over 70 local and international design and business leaders will converge at the BODW Summit on 3 – 5 December 2020, with over 15 of them from the UK with the continued partnership of the UK as a strategic partner. Being curated on the theme "VISION 20/21", this year's Summit will feature plenary talks, forums & masterclasses, and explore timely topics namely Brand Futures, Connected Health, Safe Travels, Circular Economy, Immersive Tech, Creative Leadership, Entwined Spaces, Communication & Design and Culture & the City.

Some creative masterminds who will speak in the Summit include: Thomas Heatherwick CBE (UK), Founder of Heatherwick Studio; Neville Brody RDI (UK), CEO & Creative Director of Brody Associates; Morag Myerscough (UK), Artist and Designer; Tim Brown (US), Chair of IDEO; Sou Fujimoto (Japan); Director of Sou Fujimoto Architects Inc.; Mark Read (UK), CEO of WPP; Jim Hackett (US), Former CEO and Special Advisor of Ford Motor Company; Kigge Mai Hvid (Denmark), Partner of JA Studio; Luo Cheng (Mainland China), Chairman and President of ARTOP Design; and Elaine Yan Ling Ng (Hong Kong), Founder of THE FABRICK LAB, etc.

Going 'Beyond virtual, LIVE global' with TV Partnership

To provide international audiences with a 'Beyond virtual, LIVE global' experience, the BODW Summit (3 – 5 December 2020) will be Asia's flagship hybrid event on design, innovation and brands, first simulcast LIVE on TV and social media. A number of sessions will be produced in hybrid live format in partnership with ViuTV for streaming on BODW's customised virtual platform. Selective sessions will also be aired on ViuTV channels, livestreamed on social media, and screened at partner locations during the Summit.

In addition, BODW participants can find new connections from different industries and regions via the Summit's virtual networking platform. The platform facilitates scheduled virtual meet-ups and live chats, so participants can expand their network and explore new business collaborations.

Exciting Partner Programmes & Concurrent Events

BODW is an annual design festival with many creative happenings across Hong Kong, anchored around the BODW Summit (3 – 5 December 2020). Just preceding the Summit is the BODW CityProg (28 November – 6 December 2020), which features a series of design related events throughout the city to foster collaboration among creative units, business and community organisations.

The week of the Summit will kick off with a Leadership Forum on Design Education (30 November 2020), followed by a Design for Asia Forum with DFA Awards winners as speakers (1 December 2020). After that, Fashion Asia Hong Kong will host a two-day Fashion Challenges Digital Forum (2 – 3 December 2020) and the "10 Asian Designers to Watch" Virtual Exhibition (December 2020 – January 2021). The annual festival deTour 2020 (27 November – 6 December 2020), creativity showcase DesignInspire ONLINE 2020 (3 – 9 December 2020), and Business of IP Asia Forum (3 – 4 December 2020) for IP professionals and business leaders are also part of the programme, along with a host of other concurrent events.

Business of Design Week 2020 - Event Details:

Date: 30 November – 5 December 2020 (Monday – Saturday)

Format: Hybrid live

Live Broadcast Platforms: Virtual livestream, with selective sessions broadcasted on social media, ViuTV channels, and screened at partner locations across the city

Languages: English, Cantonese and Putonghua (with simultaneous interpretation)

Tickets: www.bodw.com/pr (FREE Experience Pass available. Early bird offer ends on 13 November 2020)

About Hong Kong Design Centre

Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is a non-governmental organisation, and was founded in 2001 as a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being, with the aim of advancing Hong Kong as an international design centre in Asia. Learn more about us at www.hkdesigncentre.org

About Create Hong Kong

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the HKSAR Government in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors HKDC to organise BODW and other projects to promote Hong Kong design. CreateHK's website: www.createhk.gov.hk.

Disclaimer: Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, CreateHong Kong, the CreateSmartInitiative Secretariat or the CreateSmartInitiative Vetting Committee.

