Visio Lending Completes Its First Securitization Since Pandemic and Sixth Overall of 100% Non-QM Rental Loans

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visio Lending, the nation's leader in rental home financing, participated as the sole originator of the single-family rental loans included in Visio 2020-1 Trust's issuance of seven classes of mortgage-backed securities, including four investment grade classes rated by S&P Global and DBRS Morningstar. The transaction included 813 business-purpose investor loans totaling $160.6 million of original unpaid balance originated by Visio and secured by single-family residential properties across the United States.

"2020 probably has been the most unusual year of my career; nonetheless, our experience and intensity of loan underwriting is shining through with better than expected loan performance. We are being battle-tested right now and expect to emerge stronger on the other side of this pandemic," said CEO Jeff Ball. "With this transaction, our sixth securitization and first since the arrival of the pandemic, we experienced strong support from our existing bond investors as well as from new investors in this segment," added Executive Vice President Matt Matza.

"Despite major disruptions in the bond markets earlier this year and ensuing economic decline, Visio remains in a strong financial position having met all of its financial obligations," added CFO Bill Kerley. "Investors in rental properties remain highly active and we are well-positioned to help them meet their investment goals."

With this transaction, Visio now has contributed nearly $900 million in original loan balance across the six securitizations.

About Visio Lending

Visio Lending is the nation's leader in rental home financing. Founded in 2012 in Austin, Texas, Visio enables small- to medium-sized investors to grow and optimize their portfolios of rental homes. Bringing together Main Street and Wall Street experience and a laser-like focus, Visio's team is enabling the redevelopment of affordable rental homes across the country. With more than $400 million in warehouse capital, a proven record of investment grade bond issuance on Wall Street, and an outstanding 60+ team, Visio is poised for continued growth in 2020 and beyond.

