21.03.2023 00:39:00

Visible Validation in Lab tests demonstrate no direct relationship between module size and deformations

NINGBO, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovations in technology continue to be the key driver of the rapid growth of the solar industry, and now, the industry has entered a new era in which large-size modules are becoming increasingly dominant. An increasingly extensive lineup of application solutions and technological advances have led to a continued decline in the levelized cost of energy (LCOE), making the large-size modules the preferred choice of customers, with modules made of 210mm and 182mm solar cells serving as prime examples. According to data from the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, aforementioned large-size modules together have taken an 82.8% share of the PV sector in 2022 and the ratio is expected to reach 93.2% in 2023. Solar power stations can cut costs by using large-size modules that significantly reduce balance-of-system (BOS) costs and the LCOE. As a result, the speed at which the high power modules are taking over the market is becoming an inevitable trend.

Some rumors have been floating around the market lately implying that the modules of size 2384x1303mm made of 132pcs half-cut 210mm solar cells (refer as 210-66 cells module), given that they are larger than the modules of size 2278x1134mm made of 144pcs half-cut 182mm solar cells (refer as 182-72 cells module), are 40% to 60% more likely to deform under the same load condition, increasing the risk of micro-cracks while reducing the level of reliability.

Is this the truth?

To verify the validity of the statement, Risen Energy conducted a test at a China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment-certified lab, during which a Titan dual-glass 210-66 cells module with aluminum frame was compared with a dual-glass 182-72 cells module with aluminum frame in terms of deformation by using the same beamless installation with outer four holes mounting under identical load and test conditions.

Outer four holes mounting installation (Cross beam parallel to long frame)

 


The results of the test show that compared with the 182-72 cells module, the 210-66 cells module demonstrated 1% less deformation on the short side and 4% more deformation at the center of the glass, with no micro-cracks following the Electroluminescence (EL) testing, when installed in a beamless manner with outer four mounting holes under a load of 3600Pa (front side).

Before Test VS After Test

 

At the same time, Risen Energy conducted a second test during which a Titan dual-glass 210-66 cells module with steel frame was compared with a dual-glass 182-72 cells module with aluminum frame in terms of deformation by using the same beamless installation with outer four mounting holes under the identical load and test conditions.


The results of the test show that compared with the 182-72 cells module, the 210-66 cells module with a steel frame demonstrated 53% less deformation on the short side and 15% less deformation at the center of the glass, with no micro-cracks following the EL testing, when installed in a beamless manner with outer four holes under a load of 3600Pa (front side).

Proven facts fear no rumours

The results of the two tests show that there is no particular difference in deformation between the 210-66 cells module and the 182-72 cells module when using an aluminum frame under the same load conditions; the 210-66 cells module had significantly fewer deformation when installed with a steel frame.

It is generally true that the larger and longer an object, the more likely it is to deform, nevertheless, this can be fully controlled through proper design. For example, a piece of steel will sink when placed in water, but it can float if it is designed to be a boat. PV modules are all created under a rigorous development process during which the materials and design cannot be finalized until stringent and detailed design validation and testing are completed. This approach was strictly followed at every stage of the design and development of Risen Energy's 210 series. With shipments exceeding 25GW since its launch in 2019, the series has been widely used in a variety of application scenarios globally, including large-scale power plants, industrial and commercial rooftops as well as residential rooftops while, at the same time, receiving kudos from both domestic and overseas customers for its outstanding performance.

Yield strength (YS) is the parameter that determines the maximum stress that a material can withstand. All deformations caused by pressures that do not exceed YS are elastic deformations, also known as recoverable deformations. Such deformations do not damage the material's structure as only pressures exceeding the YS can cause destructive plastic deformations. It is normal for modules to experience different degrees of deformation under different loads, but, to assess the load capacity and reliability of a module by simply looking at its deformations is considered neither a rigorous nor a scientifically valid approach. In brief, it is simply wrong to say that the larger a module is, the more deformations it must has.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visible-validation-in-lab-tests-demonstrate-no-direct-relationship-between-module-size-and-deformations-301776722.html

SOURCE Risen Energy Co., Ltd

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zum Wochenstart gen Norden. Die Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS sorgte am heimischem Aktienmarkt zunächst für Sorgen, der SMI drehte aber bis zum Handelsende noch ins Plus. Auch beim DAX wurde die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf besser. Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich weiter verunsichert.

