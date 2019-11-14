+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 17:39:00

Viscos, LLC Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Hyaluronan Composition Use for Mitigation and/or Prevention of Inflammation and/or Pain

ELIZABETH, Colo., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscos, LLC, a nutritional supplement company committed to scientific research and development of lifestyle recovery products for a variety of health issues using an oral, liquid high-molecular weight hyaluronan (HMW-HA) combined with other natural ingredients.  After six years of research and development we are pleased to announce the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent 10,398,723 entitled Hyaluronan- Containing Composition and Use Thereof For Mitigation and/or Prevention of Inflammation and/or Pain. This patent covers the design and manufacturing a composition comprising of high molecular weight hyaluronan (HMW-HA) and/or methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) as a pharmaceutically acceptable carrier to be administered as a liquid for the mitigation and/or prevention of inflammation and/or pain.  This proprietary technology is intended as an oral liquid dietary supplement alternative solution for joint, muscle, soft tissue issues including decreased need for pain medication, increased quality of sleep, improving skin softness, firmness and increased energy levels.

Our flagship product, Play Again Now™, facilitates use of HMW Hyaluronan (1.8 Million Daltons +), sourced from microbial fermented streptococcal bacteria and MSM as a carrier to the extra-cellular matrix absorbed through the oral mucosa.  Our 4-week pilot study, "Oral Intake of a Liquid High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronan Associated with Relief of Chronic Pain and Reduced Use of Pain Medication:  Results of a Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Double-Blind Pilot Study," published Journal of Medicinal Foods, January 2015, decreased pain by 75%, reduced use of pain medication, improved sleep quality and overall safety well within normal parameters.  Results from a one-year open label clinical study showed a highly significant reduction of chronic pain by 90% and continued decrease in use of pain medication. Testing of serum samples for pro- and anti-inflammatory markers presented data showing down regulation in Il-6, IFN-y and statistical significance seen in Eotaxin, IP-10, and MCP-1 – markers seen in osteoarthritis, asthma, endometriosis, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia and vascular diseases.  Bio-regulating properties of the formula at the cellular level verified direct activation of immune cells, while anti-inflammatory and regulating effects were seen in the presence of inflammation.

Debbie Ecksten, CEO & President stated, "We are excited about future opportunities using our HMW-HA with MSM formula as a delivery mechanism for other natural ingredients and/or drugs that humans can easily and safely consume for many conditions." 

Contact:  info@playagainnow.com  www.PlayAgainNow.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viscos-llc-announces-issuance-of-us-patent-for-hyaluronan-composition-use-for-mitigation-andor-prevention-of-inflammation-andor-pain-300958578.html

SOURCE Viscos, LLC

