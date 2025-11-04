Visa Aktie 3826452 / US92826C8394
04.11.2025 15:15:47
Visa Partners With Transcard To Launch Next-Gen Embedded Finance Platform
(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V), Tuesday announced a collaboration with Transcard to launch a next-generation embedded finance platform, designed to power payments and working capital solutions in the freight and logistics industry.
This alliance puts embedded credit and working capital solutions in the hands of freight forwarders and airline carriers on WebCargo by Freightos, the company noted.
This partnership combines Visa's global expertise in commercial solutions with Transcard's leading-edge payment orchestration technology, helping WebCargo users to gain access to flexible credit terms, seamless onboarding and automated reconciliation for air cargo transactions.
The company expects the partnership to leverage its technology as well as expertise to help businesses streamline operations.
In the pre-market hours, Visa's stock is trading at $336.90, up 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
