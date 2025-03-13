Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Visa Aktie [Valor: 3826452 / ISIN: US92826C8394]
13.03.2025 05:45:06

Visa offers seamless tap-to-ride experiences for Visa cardholders on Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1

Visa
EQS Newswire / 13/03/2025 / 05:45 CET/CEST

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2025 - Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, has continued its role as an Official Co-sponsor of the Inauguration Ceremony for Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien). As part of this initiative, Visa has launched a "tap-to-ride" solution at ticket gates, supporting contactless payments via globally issued cards, mobile devices, and wearables. Additionally, contactless payments are now available at ticket counters, and commuters can use the HCMC Metro HURC app for in-app payments. These enhancements will streamline the commuting experience, making it faster and easier for everyone, including tourists exploring the vibrant Ho Chi Minh City.

607700-image-1-jpeg-550x.jpeg

The open-loop EMV tap-to-ride system is rapidly gaining popularity worldwide. Within just eleven months, Visa's network processed two billion tap-to-ride transactions globally, reflecting a 25% year-on-year increase[1]. This growth underscores the strong consumer preference for this convenient payment method, now available to commuters on HCMC Metro Line 1. With over 830 "Tap to Ride" projects globally[2], Visa is demonstrating its dedication to transforming urban mobility with simple, convenient, and secure digital payment solutions.

"Visa is committed to being an essential partner in enhancing Vietnam's transit experience," said Ms. Dung Dang, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam and Laos. "By introducing tap-to-ride technology on HCMC Metro Line 1, we are simplifying daily commutes, supporting Vietnam's digital transformation, and improving passenger experiences. This initiative is in line with the government's long-term plans to modernize urban mobility."

607707-Visa-x-HCMC-Metro-Launch-.png

Globally, over 80% of Visa's face-to-face transactions are conducted via tap-to-pay[3]. By the end of February 2025, over 76% of face-to-face transactions on Visa cards in Vietnam were contactless[4]. This shift to contactless payments will enhance travel efficiency, offering significant benefits for both operations and commuters.

With its extensive global experience in seamless and secure digital payments for urban transit systems, Visa is launching the "One Tap to Every Station. Go Metro – Tap Visa" initiative. This aims to revolutionize the commuting experience and promote sustainable mobility in Vietnam, aligning with the nation's digital transformation and urban mobility modernization goals. Visa's commitment to providing the best way to be paid is set to transform the way people travel, making daily commutes more convenient, seamless, and secure for everyone.


[1] VisaNet data from Oct 2022 – Sep 2023.

[2] Visa Central Project Reporting (CPR).

[3] VisaNet Oct 2022 – Sep 2023. The figure on contactless penetration excludes U.S. market.

[4] VisaNet data at the end of Feb 2025.

Hashtag: #Visa #HCMCMetroLine1

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

225647
News Source: Visa

13/03/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

