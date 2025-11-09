Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’298 0.0%  SPI 16’975 -0.1%  Dow 46’987 0.2%  DAX 23’570 -0.7%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’567 -0.8%  Gold 4’000 0.6%  Bitcoin 83’518 2.2%  Dollar 0.8053 -0.2%  Öl 63.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Sheryl Sandberg im Porträt: Das Leben der früheren Facebook-COO
Memecoin-Markt in Bewegung: PEPE-Coin als möglicher Dogecoin-Konkurrent
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Karriere-Killer stehen einer Beförderung im Weg
Zalando - Vom Startup zur dominierenden E-Commerce-Plattform für Mode
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Visa Aktie 3826452 / US92826C8394

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.11.2025 05:11:18

Visa And Mastercard Near Settlement To End 20-Year Merchant Fee Dispute : Report

Visa
271.00 CHF 0.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Visa and Mastercard are close to finalizing a settlement with U.S. merchants that could resolve a legal battle dating back two decades. The agreement aims to reduce the fees merchants pay for credit card transactions and grant them greater control over which cards they choose to accept, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the proposed terms, Visa and Mastercard would lower interchange fees—typically ranging from 2% to 2.5%—by an average of 0.1 percentage point over several years. Additionally, they would relax the "honor all cards" rule, which currently obligates merchants to accept all cards from a network if they accept any. The Journal reported.

If approved by the court, the settlement could bring noticeable changes for consumers at checkout. Merchants would be allowed to selectively accept certain types of cards, such as non-reward or commercial cards, while potentially rejecting high-fee rewards cards. This shift could impact consumer behavior, as rewards cards have grown increasingly popular but are more costly for merchants to process.

The legal dispute began in 2005, when merchants accused Visa, Mastercard, and major banks of engaging in anticompetitive practices related to interchange fees and card acceptance rules. A previous settlement reached in March 2024 proposed a 0.07 percentage point reduction in fees over five years and offered merchants more flexibility to impose surcharges on credit card payments. However, that deal was rejected by the presiding judge.

The new settlement under discussion is expected to include similar provisions around surcharging, potentially reshaping how credit card transactions are handled across retail environments. A formal announcement could be imminent, pending judicial approval.