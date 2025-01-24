Visa and Fintech DealMe Collaborate to Launch Cross-Border Card Installment Payments

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’265 0.5%  SPI 16’336 0.4%  Dow 44’565 0.9%  DAX 21’412 0.7%  Euro 0.9453 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’218 0.2%  Gold 2’755 0.0%  Bitcoin 94’293 0.4%  Dollar 0.9075 0.1%  Öl 77.9 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Kuros32581411Richemont21048333
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie 2025: Experte prognostiziert anhaltende Marktführung - jedoch nicht ohne Risiken
Ausblick für 2025: Deutsche Bank traut dem Leitindex SMI neues Rekordhoch zu
Eric Trump bullish für Bitcoin: USA stehen vor dem Sprung zur "Krypto-Supermacht"
Die Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie 2025: Alles, was Anleger jetzt wissen sollten
Warren Buffett und Dividenden 2025: Diese Zahlungen erwarten ihn
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Visa Aktie [Valor: 3826452 / ISIN: US92826C8394]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.01.2025 03:59:54

Visa and Fintech DealMe Collaborate to Launch Cross-Border Card Installment Payments

Visa
292.46 CHF -0.56%
Kaufen / Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 24/01/2025 / 03:59 CET/CEST

Cardholders with locally issued Visa credit cards in Vietnam will soon have access to real-time installment offers at top merchants in South Korea, enhancing repayment convenience while traveling

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2025 - Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, and DealMe, a fintech company, have joined forces to address the increasing demand for cross-border shopping and flexible payment options. This collaboration will introduce cross-border card installment payment services, offering greater payment flexibility to Vietnamese and other international consumers.

Cardholders with locally issued Visa credit cards in Vietnam will soon have access to real-time installment offers at top merchants in South Korea, enhancing repayment convenience while traveling. This initiative will benefit Vietnamese shoppers, as Visa's data indicates that 75% of surveyed Vietnamese consumers plan to travel for leisure next year, with South Korea being the top destination (18% planning to travel there)[1]. Vietnamese travelers with Visa credit cards issued in Vietnam will be able to shop at duty-free shops, department stores, and medical institutions in South Korea.

This collaboration allows Visa and DealMe to provide card installment payments for foreign customers at participating merchants, a service that was previously unavailable. When international consumers use their Visa cards at these merchants, their cards will be checked for eligibility for the cross-border installment service. If eligible, consumers can choose the installment duration and complete their payments.

DealMe plans to leverage Visa's extensive global network, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with Visa's Asia-Pacific headquarters in November 2024. DealMe will initially pilot this service in South Korea, in collaboration with Visa, and plans to expand it to other markets, including Vietnam, the United States, Australia, Japan, and Singapore.

"This collaboration with DealMe reinforces Visa's commitment to enhancing cross-border payments in Vietnam. The timing is ideal, with South Korea a favored destination for Vietnamese travelers and Asia Pacific travelers, and inbound tourism to Vietnam rebounding strongly. This innovative cross-border installment solution offers greater flexibility for both inbound and outbound travelers, supporting Vietnam's future tourism payments and contributing to the nation's digital transformation," said Ms. Dung Dang, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam and Laos.

Mr. KIM Tae Hong, SVP of DealMe, said: "We are delighted to partner with Visa to enable card installment payment on cross-border transaction. This gives consumers an additional payment option when traveling overseas."


[1] The Green Shoots Radar study (Wave 15, October 2024) was conducted online with 8,400 consumers across 14 Asia Pacific countries and territories including 500 Vietnamese/Korean respondents aged 18-65 years old: Japan is the leading destination for leisure travel in the next 12 months, followed by Australia, South Korea, and Mainland China.

Hashtag: #Visa #DealMe #InstallmentPayments

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About DealMe

DealMe was established in 2022 with technology investments from KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology). In June 2023, the company signed an agreement with Lotte Card to process installment payments for international customers visiting South Korea. The Initial Startup Package, a government-supported program organized by the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups and the Korea Startup Promotion Agency, has been crucial in supporting DealMe's investment in the technology needed to implement cross-border credit card installment payments.

225647
News Source: Visa

24/01/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2073903&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten