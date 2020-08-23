VirVentures Inc., with a revenue growth of 240%, makes it to the list of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. 5000 for 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine has unveiled the most awaited list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2020. It ranked VirVentures at No. 1788 with 3-year revenue growth of 240%. It is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Texas-based VirVentures had also featured in the list by Inc. 5000 Series for Texas in 2020. Further consolidating its standing, it has now made it to one of America's fastest-growing companies list by Inc. 5000. The ranking and the growth rate are a testament to the hard work put in by the organization.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

"We feel honored to be recognized at national level ranking by Inc. Magazine.", said Rupesh Sanghavi, Founder & CEO of the company. "Our expert team of experienced professionals have worked dedicatedly every day to serve our customers and strive to live up to their expectations, which has resulted in a notable year-over-year growth at Virventures. It has been a wonderful journey so far. We are grateful to our Brand Partners for their continuous support and are committed to growing together."

Virventures.com is an e-commerce company working on a Business to Consumer (B2C) model which is utilizing its online presence to connect its vendors to the customers. VirVentures primarily started selling furniture, personal care products, and slowly started diversifying and selling in all the categories. It has more than 1.4 million inventory and processes more than 3 million orders in a year. VirVentures is actively selling on all the countries where Amazon is present. It ranks among the top 100 Sellers at Amazon in the USA. It aims to empower small & mid-sized businesses to reach millions of customers through multiple online programs to help them boost their revenue, reach, and productivity.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

SOURCE VirVentures Inc.