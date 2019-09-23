Virtusa Increases Position in the 2019 IDC FinTech Rankings

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced it has been ranked at number 29 out of 100 on the 2019 IDC FinTech Rankings, increasing its position over the previous year.



Now in its 16th year, the IDC FinTech Rankings evaluates and categorizes the top IT vendors based on 2018 calendar year revenues and the percentage of revenues exclusively attributed to financial institutions, including banks, capital markets firms and insurers.



"IDC is honored to recognize Virtusa for its appearance on the 16th annual FinTech Rankings,” said Marc DeCastro, research director, IDC Financial Insights. "Virtusa has shown commitment to the financial services institutions and their appearance on the list is a testament to that dedication.”

"Our continued focus on Financial Services sets us apart in our ability to deliver effective, digital and cloud transformation initiatives faster, better and more cost efficiently,” said Bob Graham, EVP and global head of transformation services, Virtusa. "Virtusa’s higher position in this year’s IDC FinTech Rankings reinforces our strategy to help clients innovate and digitally transform.”

Virtusa’s Banking and Financial Practice helps its clients and their shareholders across corporate banking, retail banking, capital markets, risk and compliance, cards and payments, to accelerate innovation using cutting-edge digital engineering capabilities.

Virtusa’s Open Innovation Platform is an integrated development environment that promotes a culture of innovation by partnering banks with selected FinTechs, RegTechs and InsureTechs through the Lean-Agile model. It allows to ideate, build and publish applications that assist to transcend business goals. From generating ideas and mashing APIs to eventually building an MVP, the platform is a comprehensive tool that helps foster next-generation solutions using cutting-edge technology.

For more information about the IDC FinTech Rankings 2019, please visit: idc.com/prodserv/financial-fintech_rankings

For more information on Virtusa’s Open Innovation Platform, please visit: virtusa.com/solution/open-banking/open-innovation-platform/

For the latest from Virtusa on the top global banking trends, please visit: virtusa.com/perspective/top-global-banking-technology-trends/

