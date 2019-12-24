Virtus Investment Partners Announces Agreement to License Precidian's ActiveShares Exchange-Traded Fund Structure

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today announced that its subsidiary Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC has entered into an agreement to license ActiveShares®, the proprietary actively managed exchanged-traded fund structure from Precidian Investments, LLC.

The Precidian model enables a company to deliver actively managed investment strategies in an ETF vehicle without disclosing holdings on a daily basis.

Virtus has offered ETFs since 2015 and currently has 13 ETFs, with $1.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, managed by affiliated managers and select subadvisers.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers , and Virtus ETF Solutions . Additional information is available at virtus.com .

About Precidian Investments

Precidian Investments is an industry leader in the creation of innovative financial products, specializing in exchange-traded fund (ETF) and mutual fund development, and associated trading and pricing technologies. Precidian designs and develops next-generation tools for the mutual fund industry, ETF providers and leading financial services institutions to meet the needs of today's more sophisticated investors. Expertise in product development, trading, clearance, sales, technology, and securities law enables Precidian to more efficiently design and build cutting-edge financial instruments.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that are, or may be considered to be, forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs or expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continue," "project," or similar statements or variations of such terms. Our forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions and projections about our company, are not guarantees of future results or performance, and involve substantial risks and uncertainty, including assumptions and projections concerning our assets under management, cash inflows and outflows, operating cash flows, our ability to expand distribution and product offerings, and future credit facilities, for all forward periods. All of our forward-looking statements are as of the date of this release only. The company can give no assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially.

