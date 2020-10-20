US-Wahljahre sind gute Aktienjahre! - Auch unter Corona in 2020? | Trading-Webinar von IG Bank | Am Dienstag, 20. Oktober um 18 Uhr | Jetzt anmelden -w-
20.10.2020 00:08:00

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFA) Declares Monthly Distribution

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFA) (the "Fund") has declared a monthly distribution of $0.15 per share ($1.80 per share on an annualized basis).  The distribution will be paid October 28, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business October 21, 2020.

PFFA Cash Distribution:

  • Ex-Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2020
  • Record Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020
  • Payable Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Infrastructure Capital Advisors expects to declare future distributions on a monthly basis.  Distributions are planned, but not guaranteed, for every month.  The next distribution is scheduled to occur in November 2020.

For more information about PFFA's distribution policy, its 2020 distribution calendar, or tax information, please visit the Fund's website at www.virtusetfs.com.

About Virtus ETF Advisers
Virtus ETF Advisers is a New York-based, multi-manager ETF sponsor and affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With actively managed and index-based investment capabilities across multiple asset classes, Virtus offers a range of complementary exchange-traded-funds subadvised by select investment managers.

About Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC (ICA) is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages exchange traded funds and a series of hedge funds. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.  ICA seeks total-return opportunities in key infrastructure sectors, including energy, real estate, transportation, industrials and utilities. It often identifies opportunities in entities that are not taxed at the entity level, such as master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and real estate investment trusts ("REITs").  It also looks for opportunities in credit and related securities, such as preferred stocks.  Current income is a primary objective in most, but not all, of the company's investing activities. The focus is generally on asset-intensive companies that generate and distribute substantial streams of free cash flow. For more information, please visit www.infracapfunds.com.

DISCLOSURE

Fund Risks

Exchange Traded Funds: The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities the ETF is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. Preferred Stock: Preferred stocks may decline in price, fail to pay dividends, or be illiquid. Non-Diversified: The Fund is non-diversified and may be more susceptible to factors negatively impacting its holdings to the extent that each security represents a larger portion of the Fund's assets. Short Sales: The Fund may engage in short sales, and may experience a loss if the price of a borrowed security increases before the date on which the Fund replaces the security. Leverage: When a Fund leverages its portfolio, the value of its shares may be more volatile and all other risks may be compounded. Derivatives: Investments in derivatives such as futures, options, forwards, and swaps may increase volatility or cause a loss greater than the principal investment. No Guarantee: There is no guarantee that the portfolio will meet its objective. Prospectus: For additional information on risks, please see the Fund's prospectus.

You should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Contact ETF Distributors LLC at 1-888-383-4184 or visit www.virtusetfs.com  to obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information about the Fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC serves as the investment advisor and Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC serves as the subadviser to the Fund.

The Fund is distributed by VP Distributors, LLC, member FINRA and subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/InfraCap MLP ETF)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-infracap-us-preferred-stock-etf-nyse-arca-pffa-declares-monthly-distribution-301155238.html

SOURCE Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.82
4.38 %
UBS Group 10.93
3.02 %
Zurich Insur Gr 313.30
1.52 %
Swiss Re 68.68
0.67 %
CieFinRichemont 62.64
0.19 %
Swisscom 482.40
-0.80 %
LafargeHolcim 43.02
-0.81 %
Givaudan 3’935.00
-0.83 %
Sika 229.90
-1.71 %
Lonza Grp 582.00
-2.68 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen: 20.60% p.a. Callable BRC auf Adidas, Fresenius Medical Care, Infineon
19.10.20
Distressed Debt: A Growing Risk?
19.10.20
SMI stark erholt ins Wochenende
19.10.20
Daily Markets: SMI – Verkäuferseite erhöht den Druck / Visa – Korrektur setzt sich fort
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
16.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.44% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Merck & Co Inc, Chevron Corp, Pfizer Inc
15.10.20
Können hohe Staatsverschuldungen tatsächlich auch Vorteile haben? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.10.20
Schroders: Bei chinesischen Private-Equity-Anlagen ist die richtige Fondsstruktur wichtig
16.10.20
Schroders: Sustainable Investment Report Q3 2020
05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
mehr
Können hohe Staatsverschuldungen tatsächlich auch Vorteile haben? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Tochter Genentech: FDA-Zulassung für Venclexta-Kombinationen bei myeloischer Leukämie - Roche-Aktie leichter
Apple, Facebook & Co.: Barclays befürchtet Aktien-Ausverkauf bei den Tech-Riesen
So kann man Warren Buffetts Finanztipps während der Corona-Krise auch abseits der Aktienbörsen anwenden
Wall Street beendet Handel im Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Apple-Experte sieht Verbindung zwischen Apple-Aktie, Donald Trump und COVID-19
Epigenomics-Aktie nach schwerem Rückschlag in den USA auf Rekordtief
Cembra und IKEA Schweiz lancieren gemeinsam Kreditkarte - Cembra-Aktie höher
Smith & Wesson und Ruger: Bidens Umfrage-Vorsprung beflügelt Aktien von Waffenherstellern - Aktien deutlich fester
Julius Bär-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Julius Bär verbessert Profitabilität dank aktiver Kunden und Kostensenkungen
KW 42: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Handel im Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Für den heimischen Markt sowie den deutschen Leitindex ging es zum Wochenbeginn abwärts. US-Anleger hielten sich am Montag zurück. Die asiatischen Märkte schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB