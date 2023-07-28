Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'373 1.7%  SPI 15'004 1.7%  Dow 35'283 -0.7%  DAX 16'406 1.7%  Euro 0.9554 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'447 2.3%  Gold 1'952 0.4%  Bitcoin 25'368 0.0%  Dollar 0.8698 0.1%  Öl 84.0 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Logitech2575132Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Partners Group2460882Lonza1384101
Top News
Air France-KLM-Aktie: Air France-KLM verdient in zweitem Quartal deutlich mehr
Bei Verstaatlichung der Credit Suisse: UBS-CEO Sergio Ermotti hätte wohl Präsident des Verwaltungsrats werden sollen
NYSE-Titel Tupperware-Aktie - Die neue Meme-Aktie?
Renditestark anlegen: Eine Einführung in Hebelprodukte, die besten Tipps
Evolva-Aktie: Evolva will an ausserordentlicher GV über Erhöhung des bedingten Kapitals abstimmen lassen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Virtualware 2007 Aktie [Valor: 126488695 / ISIN: ES0105704003]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.07.2023 08:37:57

Virtualware (MLVIR) launches VIROO 2.4, the new version of its Virtual Reality as a service (VRaaS) platform

Virtualware 2007
8.50 EUR 21.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

BILBAO, July 28, 2023 – Spanish publicly traded company, Virtualware (EPA:MLVIR), one of the leaders in virtual reality, announced today the release of the new version 2.4 of its VRaaS platfom, VIROO, which incorporates, among other capabilities, Mixed Reality (MR) and VR CAVEs integration as a standout novelties.

Version 2.4 introduces a new groundbreaking feature by integrating virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies into its sessions. This combination provides a seamless and collaborative experience, allowing multiple users to connect from different locations and use various devices, establishing genuine platform interoperability.

Among the new features, the most significant are:

  • Mixed Reality capabilities: VIROO boasts the capacity to blend?VR and MR technologies within its sessions, offering true cross-platform interoperability.
  • VR CAVEs integration: VIROO is now compatible with multi-projection systems, such as CAVEs or similar.
  • VIROO Studio for Unity: VIROO's low-code VR Creation tool for Unity becomes VIROO Studio.
  • VIROO Room offline configuration: The new feature allows to deploy immersive multiuser content in VIROO Room without the need of internet connection.
  • VIROO Content updates: New scenes have been created and updated for any VIROO 2.4 user to make use of them.
  • Latest headsets compatibility: VIROO integrates the full compatibility with the latest enterprise VR headsets.
  • Identities management: VIROO adds identity management to enhance security throughout the platform.
  • Data visualization and UI/UX improvements: More content information and better usability.

 "VIROO 2.4 is the cutting-edge virtual reality technology that offers businesses a significant competitive edge. With its enhanced graphics, seamless interactions, improved performance, and expanded capabilities, VIROO 2.4 empowers businesses to deliver innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations. This is not only opens new revenue possibilities but also attracts customers who are seeking immersive experiences.”, Sergio Barrera, CTO of Virtualware, said.

Virtualware’s flagship product VIROO is the world's pioneering VR as a Service (VRaaS) platform, makes Virtual Reality accessible to companies and institutions of all sizes and sectors. It is an all-in-one digital solution that enables the development and deployment of multi-user Virtual Reality applications remotely.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its accomplishments. In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world’s most Innovative VR Company.

With a diverse client base that includes GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, Gestamp, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador and EAN University, and a network of partners worldwide, Virtualware is poised for further global expansion.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Virtualware 2007 SA Bearer Shs When Issued 2023

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Virtualware 2007 SA Bearer Shs When Issued 2023

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

What is Listed Private Equity? Which companies get listed and where do Listed Private Equity companies invest in?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06:35 What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
06:14 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Neues Jahreshoch nach Zinsentscheid
27.07.23 Julius Bär: 19.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
27.07.23 DAX 40 Ausblick: Fed liefert wie erwartet – EZB im Blick
27.07.23 Porsche AG – Bären-Attacke
27.07.23 Apple blickt in die Zukunft
26.07.23 Zinsentscheidungen voraus
25.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Novartis, Swiss Life, Swisscom
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'822.34 19.77 A0SSMU
Short 12'079.23 13.69 OFSSMU
Short 12'520.06 8.95 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'373.21 27.07.2023 17:30:30
Long 10'900.00 19.67
Long 10'631.57 13.22 XFSSMU
Long 10'220.00 9.00
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gesucht: Nestlé legt dank Preiserhöhungen deutlich zu
Roche-Aktie schliesst mit Gewinnen: Roche leidet weiter unter wegbrechenden Corona-Einnahmen
Nach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI und DAX ziehen zum Handelsschluss deutlich an -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Holcim-Aktie zieht an: Holcim wegen Verkauf mit weniger Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Wachstum intakt
BlackRock-CEO Larry Fink: Rolle des Bitcoins ist die Digitalisierung von Gold - ETF-Antrag von der SEC angenommen
Darum gerät der Euro zu Dollar und Franken unter Druck
Fed erhöht Leitzins um 25 Basispunkte - keine Guidance mehr
Ausblick: Oatly AB legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Meta-Aktie weit im Plus: Facebook-Mutter Meta Platforms übertrifft die Erwartungen
BACHEM-Aktie trotzdem deutlich in Grün: BACHEM verdient trotz Umsatzplus weniger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit