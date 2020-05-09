+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
09.05.2020 17:43:00

Virtual Thinker? TikTok Challenge? UofL honors 2020 graduates with "digital-first" celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Louisville graduates celebrated by posting their dance moves on TikTok. The marching band performed via videoconference. And Rodin's iconic "The Thinker" statue appeared in students' living rooms for photo opps.

An image of the University of Louisville's iconic statue of Rodin's

All were part of UofL's "digital-first" graduation celebration May 9. Composed of an extensive social media campaign and launch of a special Class of 2020 website, the project is designed to complement the formal commencement ceremony, which has been delayed until December due to the COVID-19 crisis. The site features content generated by the students themselves, as well as virtual versions of traditional commencement activities.

"We cannot be with our graduates physically, we can't throw up our L's and pose for selfies with them, but we are a Cardinal family and they are in our hearts," said UofL President Neeli Bendapudi. "We want our newly minted grads to know we share in the joy of their accomplishment. They have persevered through these uncertain times. I know this will fuel their potential to build a better world, here and beyond."

The Spring 2020 graduation celebration website includes:

  • A video message from Bendapudi, including an announcement that the university is renaming an area on campus the "2020 Quad" in recognition of the graduating class
  • Remarks from elected officials, including U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, who proclaimed May 9 "UofL Graduates 2020 Day in the City of Louisville"
  • Well wishes from academic leaders, including deans of all 12 schools and colleges
  • Virtual performances of the Cardinal fight song and "Pomp and Circumstance," as well as a video of the world-renowned Cardinal Singers performing the alma mater
  • Graduate profiles and graduates' personal stories shared through social media
  • An augmented reality feature in which students can take their photo with the iconic "The Thinker" statue, the original of which sits in front of UofL's administration building
  • A TikTok dance challenge in which graduates celebrate their accomplishments by posting videos to the site
  • Announcement that the Student Government Association is commissioning an on-campus mural in honor of the Class of 2020.
  • An opportunity to purchase a commemorative Class of 2020 shirt

#WeAreUofL

uoflnews.com events.louisville.edu universityoflouisville uofl

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-thinker-tiktok-challenge-uofl-honors-2020-graduates-with-digital-first-celebration-301056219.html

SOURCE University of Louisville

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 500.00
2.42 %
Geberit 432.70
2.32 %
CieFinRichemont 55.76
1.98 %
SGS 2’180.00
1.82 %
Adecco Group 41.64
1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
-0.22 %
CS Group 8.15
-0.37 %
Swiss Re 66.40
-0.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.00
-0.54 %
Novartis 82.69
-0.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.05.20
US Policy Responses to Labor Market Distress
08.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen callable single BRCs
08.05.20
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
08.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung / Givaudan – Aufwärtstrend intakt
07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Analysten überbieten sich vor Bitcoin-Halving mit exorbitanten Prognosen
Analyst: Tesla-Aktie kann 1'000-Dollar-Marke durchbrechen
Dr. Doom: Die Weltwirtschaft steuert auf eine neue grosse Depression zu
SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Tag höher -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Stadler-Aktie unentschlossen: Hacker wollen Stadler mit Cyberangriff auf IT-Netzwerk erpressen
Warren Buffett kritisiert wachsende Kluft zwischen Armen und Reichen - und gibt Empfehlungen an US-Regierung
Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
Darum legt der Dollar zum Franken zu
US-Arbeitsmarktdaten für April besser als befürchtet
Meyer Burger verliert "Heterojunction"-Grossauftrag - Aktie knickt ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Tag höher -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Am heimischen Markt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne zu beobachten. In Deutschland ging es für den DAX etwas deutlicher aufwärts. Die Wall Street konnte am Freitag Aufschläge verbuchen. In Asien standen die Börsenampeln ebenfalls auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB