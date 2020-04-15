Virtual Events by Frictionless Solutions are allowing companies to "Convert vs. Cancel" events during COVID-19

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frictionless has over 50 years of combined healthcare meeting experience, both live & virtual, and is quickly assisting clients to convert in-person events to virtual ones. This quick pivot solves a short-term problem while establishing virtual, remote streaming engagements as long-term initiatives.

"This approach to our business is no different than during 9-11 when we quickly moved our clients to virtual activities (programs). Last week we converted a client's Brand Launch to a virtual event (Launch). We completed this move in less than 5 business days," said Michael McCauley, President & CEO of Frictionless Solutions.

Frictionless has the experience, capabilities, and capacity to make your virtual events a reality. We go beyond providing a virtual platform technology by offering alternatives that include (but are not limited to): virtual speaker programs, conferences/tradeshows, advisory board gatherings, and more. Frictionless goes beyond providing a virtual platform by offering complete, configurable virtual event solutions.

For more information visit: https://frictionlesssolutions.com/

About Frictionless Solutions:

Frictionless Solutions is a leading provider in Healthcare Event Services and Technologies for the Pharma, Medical Device, Diagnostic, Bio-Tec and associated industries.

Address: 415 W. Golf Road, Suite 28, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

SOURCE Frictionless Solutions