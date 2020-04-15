|
15.04.2020 02:00:00
Virtual Events by Frictionless Solutions are allowing companies to "Convert vs. Cancel" events during COVID-19
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frictionless has over 50 years of combined healthcare meeting experience, both live & virtual, and is quickly assisting clients to convert in-person events to virtual ones. This quick pivot solves a short-term problem while establishing virtual, remote streaming engagements as long-term initiatives.
"This approach to our business is no different than during 9-11 when we quickly moved our clients to virtual activities (programs). Last week we converted a client's Brand Launch to a virtual event (Launch). We completed this move in less than 5 business days," said Michael McCauley, President & CEO of Frictionless Solutions.
Frictionless has the experience, capabilities, and capacity to make your virtual events a reality. We go beyond providing a virtual platform technology by offering alternatives that include (but are not limited to): virtual speaker programs, conferences/tradeshows, advisory board gatherings, and more. Frictionless goes beyond providing a virtual platform by offering complete, configurable virtual event solutions.
For more information visit: https://frictionlesssolutions.com/
About Frictionless Solutions:
Frictionless Solutions is a leading provider in Healthcare Event Services and Technologies for the Pharma, Medical Device, Diagnostic, Bio-Tec and associated industries.
Address: 415 W. Golf Road, Suite 28, Arlington Heights, IL 60005
SOURCE Frictionless Solutions
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street kräftig im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street sind grüne Vorzeichen zu verzeichnen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX zeigten sich nach dem verlängerten Osterwochenende freundlich. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}