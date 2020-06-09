Virtual Event For All Abilities Supports People with Parkinson's

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an organization dedicated to research, education and raising funds to support people with Parkinson's and their caregivers, the Davis Phinney Foundation is delighted to bring supporters a virtual event for all abilities.

Run, ride, practice yoga, swim, you name it. The foundation is excited to get moving and be impactful with everyone involved. Miles or minutes: Set any individual goals and be supported every step of the way. Prizes, bibs, a virtual Official Race Village, limited edition face masks and more will be part of this all-welcoming virtual event.

During this time of social distancing and other changing protocols, this organization recognizes the challenge of getting together for our normal way of life: Marathons, cycling events and gyms have been canceled or otherwise restricted. At the same time, now more than ever is a time to support people with chronic health conditions with activity, including physical activity and social activity.

The foundation knows how giving and charitable this amazing community is: We're seeking togetherness and ways to give back. That's why the Davis Phinney Foundation, based in Louisville, Colo., has created a way for everyone to get moving, give back, and support people with Parkinson's so they can live their best lives today.

Climb a mountain, walk a 5K, conquer a distanced marathon, swim 10 laps a day, practice yoga for 10 days straight: The challenge is up to every participant. Every Victory Counts is our mantra, purpose, and a way to join participants on their own journeys. Let's get there together and make every victory count!

Anyone can join the challenge. Ability levels will not limit anyone from participating. The details:

STARTS: Registration for the virtual event opens on June 10. Event and challenge starts July 1 and lasts the whole month.

REGISTRATION: Register at dpf.org/victory2020. Registration is a $25 donation, and registrants will receive a custom, limited-edition Team DPF face mask made by Primal (while supplies last). Can't participate? Support the cause with a donation to help people with Parkinson's live well at the same link.

CHOICES: Choose your adventure. Do boxing? Running? Practice yoga? Bike every day? Swim? Dance? Do 10 push-ups per day? Challenge participants have the full month of July to complete their own challenges. Do it all at once or across the whole month.

HOW: Choose minutes, miles, distance or other. Ongoing incentives and challenges are available. Everyone is welcome, but for people who miss their large in-person sporting events, this is a great way to bridge into the temporary new normal.

WINS: Everyone who registers is eligible to win an Allied Cycleworks "Abel" gravel bike, custom painted by Taylor Phinney (no purchase required). Those who fundraise for Parkinson's may win other great prizes and enjoy the camaraderie of a community committed to movement, and living well. Earn an entry into the Every Victory Counts Challenge Prize Pool by completing the challenge by July 31. Additional prize pool entries can be earned by fundraising and/or completing fun and interactive weekly challenges announced throughout July.

The Davis Phinney Foundation was founded by Olympic cyclist Davis Phinney in 2004 to help people with Parkinson's live well today. The organization's focus is to provide programs and resources that offer inspiration, information and tools that enable people living with Parkinson's to take action that can immediately improve their quality of life. Parkinson's is the No. 2 neurodegenerative disease– second only to Alzheimer's – and affects more than 1 million people in the United States. The Foundation's work impacts hundreds of thousands of individuals and families each year. It is headquartered in Louisville, Colo.

SOURCE Davis Phinney Foundation