12.08.2020 21:30:00

Virtual concert to honor farmers, support next generation

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If 2020 has proven anything, it's that even a global pandemic can't shut down Farm Country. To support the families and operations that are continuing to step up during an unprecedented year, Syngenta and NK® brand seeds have joined with Farm Journal to present the #FarmON™ Benefit Concert.

Headlined by Grammy-nominated and ACM Award-winning country artist Lee Brice, the free virtual concert will air live on RFD-TV and other online and social networks at 7 p.m. Central on Aug. 27. Proceeds from the concert will go to the National 4-H Council's FOURWARD Fund, established to ensure young people across all communities – with or without internet access  –  continue to have access to the necessary resources and meaningful learning opportunities that help them thrive.

"At NK, we draw our inspiration directly from the farmers we serve, and years like this only deepen our appreciation. That's why we jumped at the chance to give back through the #FarmON Benefit Concert," said Jim Shertzer, head of marketing for NK at Syngenta. "We look forward to hosting a huge audience on August 27, because our ag communities deserve every bit of support we can give them."

The concert will close out Farm Journal's New American Farm Show experience, which includes the 28th Annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour™ and first-ever Farm Journal Field Days™. Along with Brice, announced performers include Justin Moore, Rodney Atkins and the Peterson Farm Brothers.

To learn more about the concert and donate to the FOURWARD Fund, visit www.farmjournalfielddays.com. For more on NK and its work to create solutions that matter to farmers, visit www.NKseeds.com or contact a local NK retailer.

Join the conversation online – connect with Syngenta at Syngenta-us.com/social and follow @NKSeeds on Facebook and Twitter.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

Web Resources:
NK Seeds 
FOURWARD Fund 
Farm Journal Field Days 
Syngenta Seeds
Syngenta Newsroom 
Syngenta U.S. 
Thrive Magazine 
Know More Grow More

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

Syngenta hereby disclaims liability for third-party websites.

©2020 Syngenta. 2001 Butterfield Road, Suite 1600, Downers Grove, IL 60515. NK® and the Syngenta logo are registered trademarks of a Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Syngenta)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-concert-to-honor-farmers-support-next-generation-301111266.html

SOURCE Syngenta

