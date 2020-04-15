VirtaMove and CloudPhysics Co-Announce StrategicPartnership to Accelerate Application Modernization

TORONTO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Application virtualization and modernization innovator VirtaMove and CloudPhysics, an IT collaborative intelligence platform that enables data-driven decisions by IT Professionals for next-generation IT infrastructure, co-announced a new partnership.

CloudPhysics is a SaaS-based, operational analytics platform that automatically identifies datacenter inefficiencies and suggests optimization opportunities. Using the CloudPhysics simulation leveraging AI/ML, modernization technologies can be assessed and introduced to a datacenter without risk.

"VirtaMove and CloudPhysics technologies together bring an exciting solution for customers," says Alex Topitsch, Executive VP of Sales at VirtaMove. "Together we automatically extract configuration and resource utilization information from virtual environments and perform continuous application workload discovery. The combination enhances infrastructure assessments for customers, providing insight into what it might look like to move workloads to modern infrastructure. Our combined solution accelerates cloud migration decisions while mitigating risk."

The CloudPhysics and VirtaMove partnership helps IT organizations identify IT inefficiencies and expand alternatives in modernization initiatives. It optimizes planning based on real-time capacity data and helps customers choose the best options for workload placement in private, public, or hybrid environments. Says Richard Sexton, CEO of CloudPhysics, "Leveraging the CloudPhysics IT Collaborative Intelligence platform, VirtaMove is helping businesses plan and achieve their infrastructure modernization journey backed by analytics. We're thrilled to work with VirtaMove to help our joint customers get the tools, data, and solutions they need to move their infrastructure forward."

About VirtaMove

VirtaMove software provides a fast, flexible way to move server applications to new cloud or datacenter servers, without install scripts or source code. Encapsulating Windows and Linux applications in VM/OS-free moving containers, VirtaMove's patented software provides a stateful re-install of most complex server applications. VirtaMove allows you to modernize your infrastructure, moving from an old OS to a newer one with automation – modernize and move forward to a new datacenter server or cloud in one step. For more information, visit http://www.virtamove.com and follow us on Twitter @VirtaMove. Move Forward!

About CloudPhysics Software

CloudPhysics is one of the market's fastest-growing channel intelligence platforms, designed to enable data-driven collaborations. Our platform ensures customers succeed in their adoption of products and services for next-generation IT infrastructure. Combining an agile SaaS platform with a global partner network, CloudPhysics helps customers leverage expert resources to plan and execute public, private, and hybrid cloud migration through analytical assessments and simulations. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, CloudPhysics serves thousands of users worldwide across major industries and supports a growing partner network. For more information, visit https://www.cloudphysics.com or follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/cloudphysics.

SOURCE VirtaMove