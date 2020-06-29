Virtūs Utilizes the Ingredient TeaCrine® in Their One of a Kind Pre-Workout Formula

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtūs Nutrition is known for their line of desirable sports nutrition products that put ingredient innovation at the center of all of their formulas. Since inception, Virtūs has been blazing its own trail by bringing new ingredient combinations and new flavors to the market.

One of Virtūs most popular products has undoubtedly been their Kronos™ All-In-One Pre-Workout Formula.Kronos™ blends common ingredients with proprietary ingredients, like Creatine MagnaPower®, Dynamine®, and TeaCrine®, creating an all-in-one pre-workout powder that combines the best in sports nutrition innovation.

Lately, TeaCrine® has generated a lot of buzz in the sports nutrition industry because of its ability to deliver pre-workout energy. Compound Solutions Inc., the company that created TeaCrine® describes this ingredient as "a patented compound that delivers energy, mental clarity, and improved motivation and mood."

TeaCrine® is the proprietary name for the compound theacrine. Chemically speaking, TeaCrine® is a compound similar to caffeine. Like caffeine, this compound is also found naturally occurring in a tea plant, Camellia assamica var, or the Kucha Tea plant. TeaCrine®'s website notes that unlike the stimulant effects of caffeine, TeaCrine® is far less likely to produce a "crash" during the period that follows the rush of energy. But one of the most significant differences between TeaCrine® and caffeine is in the body's ability to build a tolerance.

One of the biggest issues with consuming caffeine is that in time, the dose of caffeine must continue to increase in order to achieve the same effects. Because the body easily builds a tolerance to caffeine, some people find that they need to consume nearly dangerous levels to have the energy they had when they first started using this stimulant.

TeaCrine® is unique in the sense that the body does not seem to build a tolerance in the same way that it would to caffeine. This means that the same dose of TeaCrine® will be sufficient to feel a burst of energy, even after repeated use.

For Virtūs, this is incredibly good news because their pre-workout, Kronos™ has been gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts, many of whom say they use the supplement daily to fuel their fitness regimen. Virtūs makes products that cover every step of the training process from pre-workout to recovery.

Thanks in part to their uniquely effective ingredients, Virtūs has been expanding their brand throughout 2020, partnering with some of the largest online retailers in the United States to make their products available across a variety of platforms.

Look for their Kronos™ All-In-One Pre Workout Formula, and all of Virtūs products, both online and in stores now.

