VironAire Provides Medical-Grade Portable Air Purification Systems to Episcopal Collegiate School to Assist in Campus Health and Safety

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VironAire (https://VironAire.com) announced that it is supplying portable medical-grade air purification systems to Episcopal Collegiate School of Little Rock, Arkansas. The VironAire purifiers will assist in keeping the school's campus a healthy and safe environment. COVID-19 and other pathogen related indoor air quality issues are of serious concern as schools begin to reopen. Air sterilization and purification are strategies Episcopal Collegiate School will employ to protect their campus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Air Safety on School Campuses

Experts, including Dr. Joseph Allen of Harvard University, strongly recommend schools immediately deploy HEPA air purifiers to lessen the threat of COVID-19 and other transmissible airborne diseases on campuses. In addition to HEPA, VironAire air purification systems utilize multiple cutting-edge technologies that will help ensure the health and safety of Episcopal Collegiate School's indoor air quality.

In-Person School Learning

Scott Crystal, VironAire's CRO, said, "We are proud Episcopal Collegiate School selected VironAire. Our systems use sterilizing UV light and antibacterial photocatalysis, as well as HEPA-H13, to sanitize and purify. As schools across the nation begin to ramp-up in-person learning, it is critical that aggressive high-tech air purification tactics be employed on campuses to protect the wellbeing of students, teachers, and staff."

About Episcopal Collegiate School

Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, Episcopal Collegiate is a PK-3 through 12th grade school that offers a unique opportunity for students and families of all walks of life to experience the difference an Episcopal Collegiate education can make. The school has state-of-the-art facilities including three libraries, three gymnasiums, nine science labs, four visual art studios, four music rooms, two cafeterias, two playgrounds, two design labs, an early childhood discovery center, and a communications studio.

About VironAire

VironAire is a medical equipment manufacturer based in Palm Springs, CA. The company recently developed the first and only self-contained, portable HEPA (H13), UV, and Charged-Ion air purifier that also incorporates photocatalysis, molecular sieve and other cutting-edge technologies. The company's Next-Gen purifiers are affordable, simple to install and easy to use. VironAire's systems are used in a vast array of applications, from homes, schools, and businesses, and is the number one preferred choice of knowledgeable consumers.

