SMI 12’670 -0.3%  SPI 16’096 -0.1%  Dow 36’290 0.1%  DAX 16’010 0.4%  Euro 1.0462 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’316 0.8%  Gold 1’826 0.2%  Bitcoin 40’105 1.7%  Dollar 0.9141 -1.0%  Öl 84.8 1.2% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
13.01.2022 01:00:00

VIRNECT, Leading Korean industrial XR solutions company, closes $30 million series B round

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIRNECT, the Seoul, Korea-based industrial XR (Extended Reality) solutions company, announced it raised a $30 million series B round. This round was backed by notable Korean VCs STIC Ventures, Lotte Ventures, strategic investor Hanwha, and institutional investors KTB Network, KB Investment, and KDB Investment Bank. IPO is expected on the KOSDAQ exchange this year.

VIRNECT is a company that offers a range of industrial XR solutions from remote collaboration to facility digitalization and monitoring and has implemented them with LG Chemical, Samsung Electronics, and 39 others and subsidiaries and 27 in the public sector which includes KAC and KEPCO. It has completed over 100 projects, obtained 107 intellectual property rights and 36 awards for product performance. Lastly, it has been recognized by NICE Technology Credit Rating, a Korean independent auditor as "Excellent" and certified as TI-2-Grade.

Lead investor of this round Managing Director Donghyun Im of KTB Network said "VIRNECT leads the XR sector in Korea with its technology since the Series A round with good references from areas it operates, therefore we decided to join the following Series B round." "This round will help VIRNECT to become a global company and positively influence its IPO efforts."

VIRNECT, through its Austrian and Korean research centers, has focused on creating its globally acclaimed in-house developed AR-SDK (Augmented Reality - Software Development Kit) core technology which it is using to provide solutions that are native to XR. With the funds, VIRNECT is planning to expand its industrial XR ecosystem, source talented personnel, develop differentiated product offerings, increase its ability for global marketing and other activities.

CEO Taejin Ha said:

"VIRNECT's potential has once again been confirmed." "Through the funds, we will increase market competitiveness and develop stand-out technologies which will put us on track to become the global leader in the XR category within 5 years" "In regard to our IPO, I am confident we are able to complete corporate disclosure proceedings in 1 to 2 years."

About VIRNECT

Founded in 2016, VIRNECT is one of the leading industrial XR solution companies.

It services a wide variety of industries, sites, and problems through its AR technology. VIRNECT has built a class-leading product portfolio: remote collaboration (VIRNECT Remote), AR content authoring/sharing (VIRNECT Make, View), and AR SDK core technology for the creation of XR solutions.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virnect-leading-korean-industrial-xr-solutions-company-closes-30-million-series-b-round-301459315.html

SOURCE VIRNECT

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Startet 2022 mit einer Korrektur? | BX Swiss TV

Nach einem freundlichen Start sind die Kurse zuletzt wieder etwas unter Druck geraten. Welche Themen am Markt aktuell diskutiert werden und welche Unternehmen in den kommenden Tagen im Fokus stehen werden erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Januar 2022: Startet 2022 mit einer Korrektur? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12.01.22 Delivery Hero plant mit schwarzen Zahlen
12.01.22 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
12.01.22 SMI-Anleger greifen wieder zu
12.01.22 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bären ins Hintertreffen geraten / ABB – Stoppt der Abverkauf an diesem Support?
11.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
11.01.22 Marktupdate 11. Januar 2022: Startet 2022 mit einer Korrektur? | BX Swiss TV
11.01.22 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
07.01.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Rechtsstreit zwischen Relief und US-Partner NeuroRx geht in neue Runde
US-Börsen letztendlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX schlussendlich fester -- Börsen in Fernost gehen freundlich aus dem Handel
Biogen-Aktie stark unter Druck: US-Krankenversicherung begrenzt Einsatz von Alzheimer-Medikament
VAT schliesst 2021 mit Rekordwerten ab - VAT-Aktie geht deutlich stärker aus dem Handel
Oatly-Aktie stürzt ab: Was beim Haferdrink-Hersteller schief läuft
Philips-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Lieferprobleme und Rückstellungen verhageln Philips auch das Schlussquartal
Roche bringt Blutzuckermanagementlösung "Cobas Pulse System" auf den Markt - Roche-Aktie leichter
Tesla bricht Verkaufsrekorde in China - Tesla-Aktie schliesst freundlich
IWF fordert globale Krypto-Regulierung: Warnung vor Gefahren bei Bitcoin & Co.
Wieso der Euro über 1,14 US-Dollar steigt - zum Franken etwas schwächer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit