|
03.09.2024 12:15:16
Viridien: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Viridien
A French société anonyme
with a share capital of € 7,161,465
Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France
Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial markets authority
(AMF- Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date of the information
|Total number of issued shares
|Number of actual voting rights*
|Number of theoretical voting rights**
|August 31, 2024
|7,161,465
|7,186,256
|7,186,505
* All of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than two years, which have double voting rights.
** Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial markets authority, the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which are deprived of voting rights.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Viridien
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Viridien
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Progressive, Targa Resources & Fiserv – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Progressive Corporation
NEU✅ Targa Resources
NEU✅ Fiserv
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ McKesson
❌ Apollo Global Management
❌ Casey’s General Stores Inc.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI gibt nach -- DAX nach Rekordhoch in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag nach, während auch der deutsche Leitindex nach einem weiteren Rekordhoch zurückfällt. Unterdessen ging es an den Börsenplätzen in Fernost nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}