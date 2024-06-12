Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
CGG Aktie
12.06.2024 07:30:00

Viridien awarded large seismic imaging project in Algeria by Groupement Berkine  

CGG
Paris, France – June 12, 2024

Viridien, formerly CGG, has been selected by Groupement Berkine; a joint venture between Sonatrach, Occidental Petroleum, and other international partners, to perform the seismic imaging of a 3,400 sq km high-density onshore data set currently being acquired over blocks B404a and B208 of the Berkine Basin in Eastern Algeria.

To deliver new subsurface insight and, in particular, sharpen the resolution of the target area’s thin and faulted geology, an expert team of scientists at Viridien’s advanced Subsurface Imaging center in France will apply an advanced imaging workflow to the dataset, drawing on their experience of imaging similar large and ultra-dense land seismic surveys in the Middle East.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, Viridien, said: "Viridien has been selected to conduct this high-profile project in recognition of its ongoing development of best-in-class imaging technology and significant high-performance computing capabilities. This, together with our long track record in Algeria, dating back to the 1950s, in-depth geological knowledge of the Hassi Messaoud Basin, and recent successful completion of a series of reimaging projects in the country, makes Viridien the preferred partner for delivering the best-possible subsurface images for critical field development decisions.”

About Viridien (formerly CGG):

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,500 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jean Baptiste Roussille
Tel: + 33 06 14 51 09 88
E-Mail: jean-baptiste.roussille@viridiengroup.com


Attachment


