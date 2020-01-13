+++ Jetzt in Aktien, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren und dabei von hohem Einzahlungsbonus profitieren +++ -w-
Viridian Advisors and Debra L. Baker, CPA, P.S. Announce Mutually Beneficial Merger

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridian, a leading local financial wealth management firm, is proud to announce today the merger of Viridian Advisors and Debra L. Baker, CPA, P.S.

The Viridian Advisors Team - 2020

"I'm excited to make this announcement today," said Debbie Baker, President of Debra L. Baker, CPA, P.S. "After speaking with a variety of local firms while considering a partnership for growth, I decided on Viridian Advisors as the organization with which we would merge and create a succession plan. Our combined firms offer tremendous depth of talent and expertise, additional services, and support staff that will bring the most benefit to our combined clients."

As part of this merger, Debbie becomes a shareholder of Viridian, and plans to continue working with the organization for the foreseeable future. Debbie and her associate, Kandace Barton, will join the staff and employees at the Viridian Offices in Bothell, WA.

Debbie and her firm have been providing services to individuals and businesses of all sizes and complexities for over 12 years. She began her career in the Seattle area in 1981, before starting her own CPA firm in downtown Bellevue, WA in 2007.

About Viridian

Viridian is an independent, 100% employee-owned firm providing comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and tax planning/preparation services to individuals, families and closely held businesses.

Media Contact
Tucker Slosburg
Lyceus Group
206.652.3206
tslosburg@lyceusgroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viridian-advisors-and-debra-l-baker-cpa-ps-announce-mutually-beneficial-merger-300986002.html

SOURCE Viridian Advisors

