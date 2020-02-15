15.02.2020 20:00:00

Virginia Dealer Helps Drivers Choose New Crossover SUV with Model Research Pages

COVINGTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The auto industry is filled with many choices when shopping for a new crossover SUV. With so many to choose from, a driver's choice can be difficult, especially if they are not familiar with all the vehicles. One Virginia dealership is helping shoppers stay informed about all the top crossover SUV models by offering detailed model research pages on its website. Covington Nissan has recently added three model research pages that are giving drivers the information they need to learn more about the new 2020 Nissan Armada, 2020 Nissan Pathfinder, and 2020 Nissan Rogue.

The 2020 Nissan Armada research page offers a closer look at the popular SUV and gives shoppers more information about its engine power, all-wheel-drive system, technology and comfort features, safety features, and many of its available family features. Drivers wishing to learn more about the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder will find all the details they need when visiting the Nissan dealership's new model research page. The 2020 Nissan Pathfinder research page informs shoppers about the new crossover SUVs performance specifications, technology features, safety systems, and off-road capability.

Drivers searching for a new compact crossover SUV that can offer them the versatility and capability they are looking for will find the information they need when reading the 2020 Nissan Rogue research page. The information available includes details about the new Rogue's technology features, comfort options, driver-assist safety systems, horsepower rating, and all-wheel-drive system.

To learn more about the 2020 Nissan Armada, Nissan Pathfinder, or Nissan Rogue, interested drivers can visit the Virginia Nissan dealership's website by going to http://www.covingtonnissan.com. Shoppers may also contact the dealer directly by calling 540-962-7853, or by visiting the dealership in person by driving to 1915 Hot Springs Road.

 

SOURCE Covington Nissan

