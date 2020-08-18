18.08.2020 14:38:00

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists Deploys PatientKeeper to Enable Providers to Access Patient Records and Capture Charges on Mobile Devices

WALTHAM, Mass., and RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists (VCS), a leading cardiology practice in Richmond, VA, has deployed PatientKeeper® to enable its providers to have immediate access to patient records and to enter professional charges, anytime, anywhere, via mobile devices.

PatientKeeper is electronic health records (EHR) optimization software that integrates with VCS's NextGen® practice management system.  As a result, when providers are seeing their patients in the hospital, they can use a smartphone or tablet to immediately review the patient record and enter any charges for the inpatient services they provide, which are then billed through NextGen.

"Using PatientKeeper improves patient safety by putting the patient record at a provider's fingertips when and where they need it," Christopher Maiona, MD, SFHM, PatientKeeper's Chief Medical Officer, said. "Whether a patient is in the hospital for a scheduled or emergency procedure, all historical information about the patient is right there, on the physician's mobile device, at the patient's bedside. Providers appreciate the instant access and intuitive, seamless interface."

At VCS, professional charge capture is faster and easier with PatientKeeper because the system pulls in the patient problem list from the practice management system, so physicians don't have to take time to search for problems when they want to bill.  In addition, VCS is using PatientKeeper to reconcile professional charges and clinical notes to reduce missed charges, which directly benefits practice efficiency and revenue.

"VCS is using several mobile capabilities embedded within PatientKeeper to improve patient care and safety, as well as to improve revenue cycle management," Philip S. Meer, PatientKeeper's CEO, said. "We are most excited to add VCS to our customer roster."

About VCS

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists (VCS) is the largest, private cardiology practice in Virginia. VCS physicians have a reputation for being the best, most respected, cardiologists in the state with 37 board-certified cardiologists in eight offices conveniently located around Richmond. VCS physicians are affiliated with either HCA Virginia or Bon Secours facilities in the Richmond area. Physicians of VCS are board-certified and Fellows of the American College of Cardiology. Many also have additional sub-specialty training in cardiovascular intervention, carotid stenting, CT angiography, electrophysiology, and peripheral vascular disease.

About PatientKeeper, Inc.

PatientKeeper's EHR optimization software solutions streamline clinician workflow, improve care team collaboration, and fill functional gaps in existing hospital EHR systems.  With PatientKeeper as the "system of engagement" complementing the EHR system-of-record, clinicians can easily access and act on all their patient information from PCs, smartphones and tablets. PatientKeeper has more than 75,000 active users today. For more information about PatientKeeper, visit www.patientkeeper.com or call (781) 373-6100.

Media contact:
David Domeshek
PatientKeeper, Inc.
(781) 373-6232
245543@email4pr.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-cardiovascular-specialists-deploys-patientkeeper-to-enable-providers-to-access-patient-records-and-capture-charges-on-mobile-devices-301113766.html

SOURCE PatientKeeper

