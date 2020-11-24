Vireo Health Announces Filing of $260 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO, OTCQX: VREOF), today announced that it has filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus with the securities regulators in each province of Canada, except for the Province of Quebec. The preliminary base shelf prospectus has not yet become final for the purpose of the sale of securities. The intention of the base shelf prospectus is to allow the Company to more efficiently access capital when market opportunities permit.

"Our balance sheet continues to strengthen, and we believe we have ample flexibility to continue executing our strategy pushing toward producing positive cash flow from operations," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "This prospectus ensures that we are able to take advantage of a favourable equity market in the event that additional capital is deemed necessary in the future."

Once the receipts for the final base shelf prospectus are obtained from the applicable securities regulators, the Company will be able to make offerings of subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants, units or any combination thereof of up to C$260,000,000 during the 25-month period that the final base shelf prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering of securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the base shelf prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally-friendly, state-of-the-art greenhouses and other facilities and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ retail dispensaries and through hundreds of third-party dispensaries in seven states. Vireo's team of more than 425 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow and/or process cannabis in seven markets. The Company is operational in six of those markets – including the core markets of Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, and New York. The Company holds 29 total retail dispensary licenses, of which 11 are currently open for business. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

