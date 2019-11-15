|
15.11.2019 15:00:00
Virbac : quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019
Virbac : availability of the quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019
Public release – November 15, 2019
The quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019 is available:
• on our website: corporate.virbac.com under the section Investors – Financial reports – 2019;
• or on request, under legal and regulatory conditions.
In accordance with the terms implemented by the French financial markets authority (AMF), this document presents:
• significant operations and events of the period;
• a description of the group financial standing;
• the breakdown of revenue by business segment.
Virbac: NYSE Euronext - compartment A - ISIN code: FR0000031577/SYMBOL: VIRP
Corporate finance: +33 4 92 08 71 32 - finances@virbac.com - corporate.virbac.com
