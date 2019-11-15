+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.11.2019 15:00:00

Virbac : quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019

Virbac : availability of the quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019

 Public release – November 15, 2019


The quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019 is available:

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 50822307 59.00 % 9.20 %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 50549038 69.00 % 9.00 %
Amazon / Apple / Microsoft 50549037 59.00 % 9.00 %

• on our website: corporate.virbac.com under the section Investors – Financial reports – 2019;
• or on request, under legal and regulatory conditions.


In accordance with the terms implemented by the French financial markets authority (AMF), this document presents:

• significant operations and events of the period;
• a description of the group financial standing;
• the breakdown of revenue by business segment.


Virbac: NYSE Euronext - compartment A - ISIN code: FR0000031577/SYMBOL: VIRP
Corporate finance: +33 4 92 08 71 32 - finances@virbac.com - corporate.virbac.com

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Ste Virbac SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ste Virbac SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
OPEC sieht Ölmarkt Anfang 2020 überversorgt
11:32
Vontobel: derimail - AMS und Tesla mit tiefer 45% Barriere - noch heute zeichnen
10:37
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Societe Generale SA, adidas AG, Deutsche Bank AG
08:40
SMI fester erwartet
07:14
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel auf long wohl gescheitert / Adecco – Widerstand verhindert weiteren Anstieg
14.11.19
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ste Virbac SA 210.50 -0.71% Ste Virbac SA

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich Insurance setzt sich ehrgeizige Ziele - Aktie dreht leicht ins Plus
Eurokurs fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit einem Monat - auch zum Franken tiefer
Schindler will thyssenkrupp-Liftsparte nicht kaufen
Diese S&P 500-Aktien sind bei Anlegern am beliebtesten
SNB ist profitabler als Apple - warum die Aktionäre trotzdem in die Röhre schauen
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken unter 1,09
Genfer Unilabs soll offenbar für 4,4 Milliarden Franken verkauft werden
Deutsche Bank: Diese Risiken sollten Anleger in 2020 im Blick behalten
US-Börsen gehen kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX: Leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Canopy Growth-Aktie rauscht nach unten: Canopy Growth enttäuscht beim Umsatz und macht mehr Verlust

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX stabil -- US-Börsen in Grün erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Markt weist am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es etwas ruhiger zu. Neue Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt dürfte für ein Plus an der Wall Street sorgen. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickeln sich überwiegend freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten