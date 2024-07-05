Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ste Virbac Aktie [Valor: 524407 / ISIN: FR0000031577]
05.07.2024 18:48:48

Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 06/2024

Ste Virbac
352.50 EUR 1.29%
DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital
(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité
des Marchés Financiers)

Quotation place: Euronext Paris
Compartiment A
ISIN code: FR0000031577

DateTotal number of shares representing the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
June, 30 20248 458 000Gross total of voting rights : 12 777 715
Net total* of voting rights : 12 694 309

Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.

VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health
NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: finances@virbac.com
Website: www.virbac.com

Attachment


