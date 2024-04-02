Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ste Virbac Aktie [Valor: 524407 / ISIN: FR0000031577]
02.04.2024 17:45:00

Virbac acquired Sasaeah, a leading animal health player in Japan

Ste Virbac
346.00 EUR 2.22%
On April 1, we successfully completed the acquisition of Sasaeah. This strategic acquisition brings Virbac a leadership position in the farm animal vaccines market in Japan, notably in the Cattle segment, and a large portfolio of pharmaceutical products for all the major species.

Formed through the combination of two legacy animal health providers (Fujita Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Kyoto Biken Laboratories Inc.) under the stewardship of ORIX Corporation, Sasaeah generates annual revenues of about €75 million, of which around 50% from vaccines. With strong footholds in Japan, Sasaeah develops, manufactures and markets a large portfolio of veterinary products targeting both farm animals and companion animals.

Virbac will benefit from Sasaeah’s manufacturing sites in Japan and in Vietnam, its R&D capabilities as well as more than 500 passionate and skilled employees. Virbac will be propelled as a leading animal health player in Japan, with an opportunity to leverage these capabilities within the Group.

Always working for animal health
At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, breeders and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services makes it possible to diagnose, prevent and treat the majority of pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving the quality of life of animals and together shaping the future of animal health.

Press contacts - Agence Libremullenlowe

Keïsha Tema - k.tema@libremullenlowe.fr - + 33 7 63 18 59 03
Anne Da Silva Passos - a.dasilvapassos@libremullenlowe.fr - +33 7 60 53 99 28

 

 

