Viracta Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on the Treatment of EBV-Associated Lymphoma

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call discussing the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated lymphoma on Friday, June 5th at 12 P.M. Eastern Time.

The call will feature presentations by Key Opinion Leaders Ronald Levy, MD (Stanford University) and Pierluigi Porcu, MD (Thomas Jefferson University), who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in EBV-associated lymphoma. The call will be followed by a question and answer session with Drs. Levy and Porcu. Dial-in and webcast information for the call is shown below.

On the call, Viracta's management team will also provide an update on the clinical development of the company's lead program, nanatinostat in combination with the antiviral valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of EBV-associated lymphoma.

About the KOLs

Dr. Ronald Levy is a Professor of Medicine and former Chief of the Division of Oncology at Stanford University School of Medicine. Dr. Levy is widely known as a pioneer in the use of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer. His research efforts have focused on the treatment of lymphoma and he played a key role in developing Rituximab, a drug that has revolutionized lymphoma treatment world-wide. Among many other honors, Dr. Levy was a recipient of the King Faisal International Prize in Medicine. Dr. Levy's current research concentrates on the development of therapeutic vaccine approaches for the treatment of lymphoma and other cancers.

Dr. Pierluigi Porcu is a Professor of Medical Oncology and Director of the Division of Hematologic Malignancies and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation in the Department of Medical Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University, and a member of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (SKCC). Dr. Porcu's Lab at the SKCC is focused on studying the role of the EBV in a subset of T-cell and NK-cell lymphomas, epigenetic mechanisms of T-cell and NK-cell transformation, new targets of therapy in EBV-associated T-cell and NK-cell lymphomas, and predictive biomarkers of response to epigenetic therapy in lymphoma. For the past 10 years, Dr. Porcu has been listed among the U.S. News & World Report's Top Cancer Doctors in America, Newsweek's Top Hematology Doctors, and since moving to Philadelphia he has been on Philadelphia Magazine's Top Doctors list.

About Nanatinostat

Nanatinostat (VRx-3996) is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being developed by Viracta. Nanatinostat is selective for specific isoforms of Class 1 HDACs which is key to inducing latent viral genes in EBV-associated malignancies. The nanatinostat and valganciclovir combination is being investigated in EBV-associated lymphomas in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial [NCT03397706].

Viracta has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for the nanatinostat and valganciclovir combination in relapsed/refractory lymphomas, as well as Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, plasmablastic lymphoma, and angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

About EBV-Associated Cancers

Approximately 95% of the world's adult population is infected with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). Infections are commonly asymptomatic. Following infection, the virus remains latent in a small subset of lymphatic cells for the duration of the patient's life. Under certain circumstances, such cells may undergo malignant transformation and become lymphoma. In addition to lymphomas, EBV is associated with a variety of solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma and gastric cancer.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this Kick and Kill platform approach in other EBV associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other viral related cancers.

