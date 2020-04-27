+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
27.04.2020 14:50:00

Vipshop Filed 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

GUANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for three years ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2020. The annual report is available on the Company's website at ir.vip.com. Holders of the Company's securities may request a copy of the Company's annual report free of charge according to the instructions provided on the Company's website.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit www.vip.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vipshop-filed-2019-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301047514.html

SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 336.10
4.22 %
UBS Group 9.41
3.47 %
CS Group 8.00
3.23 %
LafargeHolcim 37.30
2.90 %
Swiss Re 69.34
2.76 %
Swisscom 512.80
0.35 %
Sika 161.55
0.34 %
Givaudan 3’273.00
0.34 %
Alcon 51.40
0.12 %
Nestle 104.20
-2.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:38
Bilanzsaison gewinnt an Tempo
10:00
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
09:20
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit 8% Coupon im Quartal
08:09
SMI bringt sich in Position
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:48
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Netflix' Schuldenberg wächst: Neues Kapital in Milliardenhöhe besorgt
Tesla ruft anscheinend Mitarbeiter zurück in kalifornisches Werk
SMI und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams erreicht bei Aktienrückkaufprogramm maximales Volumen - Aktie zieht an
+24 Prozent: Santhera-Aktie zündet Kursfeuerwerk mit Studienplänen für Wirkstoff gegen Covid-19
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Beyond Meat goes China: Kann veganes Fleisch von der Corona-Krise profitieren?
Deutsche Bank-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Überraschend Gewinn im ersten Quartal erzielt
Kühne+Nagel-Aktien nach Gewinneinbruch mit klaren Kursverlusten
Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex entwickeln sich am Montag sehr freundlich. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenstart Gewinne. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenende deutlich bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB