Viper Equity Partners Moves Plastic Surgery Into Consolidation Mainstream with Another Marquis Deal

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, June 24, 2019, Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach ("Viper") was instrumental in a marquis deal merging their client Aqua Plastic Surgery ("Aqua") with Water's Edge Dermatology ("Water's Edge"), backed by Gryphon Investors of San Francisco.

Viper remains America's leading growth transition consulting firm connecting medical practices to stellar value creation opportunities with private equity. Aqua, a prominent plastic surgery practice with three offices in Jupiter, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, Florida, will augment the skin cancer and reconstructive surgical capability of Water's Edge, a leading provider of comprehensive dermatology services through 37 Florida locations.

Led by Dr. David Rankin, a renowned plastic surgeon of national repute, Aqua offers surgical and non-invasive plastic surgery treatments and will continue to operate under its existing name. "I am so happy to partner with Water's Edge. The business of plastic surgery coming together with dermatology was inevitable. We have aggressive plans for the future, and I am happy to be part of this stellar team," stated Dr. Rankin, concluding: "Viper's vision was instrumental in facilitating my deal and will be a key transition resource moving forward for plastic surgeons nationwide."

Viper Founder and Principal, David Branch, proclaimed: "It's official. Viper is the front-running boutique M&A intermediary making consolidation of plastic surgery as mainstream as dentistry, a space we dominate." So far, Viper has aligned itself with cutting-edge plastic surgery offices in Chicago, New York City, and South Florida to create 3 geographically friendly verticals for private equity focus. Florida has launched, and New York City offices are under contract.

Nina Das, Viper's Vice President of M&A, added: "The bottom line is that plastic surgeons have highly profitable and branded practices built for scale, easy to cross over into dermatology, and plain sailing to roll up. I am delighted to be heading the charge at Viper to aid dermatology platforms acquire plastic surgery and dermatology practices in the Southeast, and I look forward to growing our novel Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Division with our private equity-backed partners who understand that cosmetic surgery and skincare are not only critical to consumers but also a phenomenal consolidation play."

Viper Equity Partners is America's leading growth transition consultation firm in dentistry, dermatology, and plastic surgery, with over $1.5 billion closed since 2009. Viper's M&A expertise and exclusive relationships with private equity-funded support organizations are unique in healthcare. The Viper Team consults with every practice-owning doctor from marketing to offer negotiations to the closing table with high integrity, efficiency, and value-add. For info, visit www.viperequitypartners.com.

