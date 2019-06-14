Violet Public Relations Wins Four 2019 PRSA New Jersey Awards

MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, New Jersey-based public relations firm, Violet PR, announced that it won three 2019 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) NJ Pyramid Awards and one Honorable Mention. PRSA NJ, which recognizes excellence in public relations and communications throughout the state, tapped Violet PR for its work in media relations, special events, campaigns on a limited budget, and digital and social media.

"As a boutique New Jersey PR firm with four full-time employees, we're thrilled to be recognized alongside the state's top agencies by PRSA NJ," says April Mason, president and founder of Violet PR. "Our diverse 2018 campaigns took us from a swanky rooftop event in New York City's Hudson Yards to an implosion on one of New Jersey's largest industrial sites—helping media of all types cover great stories."

#KCinNYC 2018: Celebrating Kansas City's Cultural Scene in NYC in the "Events" category, for an exclusive media event that attracted over 70 top-tier journalists.

Lincoln Logistics: A Bayonne Transformation in the "Media Relations (B2B)" category, for a three-phrased media relations program that generated 49 news stories and 86 million impressions.

Pioneers. Problem-Solvers. Pittsburgh : The Innovation Tour in the "PR on a Shoestring Budget" category, for a tech-focused press trip attended by seven journalists from outlets including Fast Company, Forbes, Politico, VentureBeat and ZDnet.

Promoting P-TECH: IBM's Education Reform Initiative in the "Digital and Social Media Communications" category, for a Twitter campaign that reached over 35 million users.

Violet PR's campaigns were judged by panels of industry peers. Pyramid Award winners and honorable mentions were announced at the PRSA Awards banquet last night at the Basking Ridge Country Club in Basking Ridge, N.J.

About Violet PR

Whether it's rebranding a city, drawing attention to a revitalized neighborhood, or promoting a new sustainable development, Violet PR helps clients make a difference. Through a combination of news stories, social media and compelling content, our New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm helps clients attract more dollars and supporters. Follow Violet PR on Twitter @Violet__PR. For more information visit: https://www.violetpr.com/.

About PRSA NJ

Founded in 1960, PRSA NJ is one of five Chapters in the Tri-State District, and one of the largest Chapters in the country. The organization is governed by a local board of directors and its parent organization, PRSA, was chartered in 1947. Today, with 21,000 members organized into more than 100 Chapters and 10 districts, it is the world's largest and foremost organization of public relations professionals, providing professional development, setting standards of excellence and upholding principles of ethics for its members and the multi-billion-dollar global public relations profession. Visit http://www.prsanj.org/.

