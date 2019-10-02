Vinyl Flooring Market Size Worth $42.2 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 7.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vinyl flooring market size is expected to reach USD 42.2 billion by 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. High strength, superior water resistance, and lightweight properties offered by the product are expected to propel its demand in residential and commercial construction projects over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

LVT segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.0%, in terms of revenue, over the projected period

Europe market for vinyl floor sheets was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and it is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.5% over the projected period owing to rising penetration of the product in moisture-prone areas such as kitchen and laundry rooms

Commercial application segment dominated the vinyl flooring market in 2018, accounting for a revenue share of over 65.1%, wherein majority of the demand was driven by the hospitality, institutional, and office segments

Asia Pacific was the largest market for the product in terms of both volume and revenue in 2018 and this trend is expected to continue over the projected period on account of robust growth of the construction sector in countries including India , China , and Southeast Asia

In 2018, Responsive Industries announced its plans to install facilities for vinyl flooring in the U.S., Europe , or the UAE at an investment worth USD 100 million to meet the western demand. The company's overseas plant is expected to produce over 6,000 tons of high-end vinyl flooring per month for the export market.

Read 143 page research report with ToC on "Vinyl Flooring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Vinyl Sheets, Vinyl Tiles, Luxury Vinyl Tiles), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/vinyl-flooring-market

Commercially, these products are available in various colors, textures, and design patterns and garnering the attention of consumers since the past few years. Furthermore, the product is gaining recognition among middle-class consumers on account of its visual resemblance to concrete, natural stone, and wood flooring products and significantly low cost. LVT is projected to witness a remarkable growth rate on account of affordability, low maintenance, excellent water resistance, and easy-to-clean properties of the product.

The products are considered a right fit for high-traffic applications such as restaurants, cafes, and offices owing to their noise reduction capabilities and easy maintenance. Technological developments in the industry to introduce self-adhesive flooring products, which are easy to install, are likely to lead to a high demand for these flooring products. The demand is projected to be high especially in residential DIY application segment. Non-residential spaces such as shopping malls and hotels are projected to be the prime end users of vinyl tiles owing to their superior aesthetic appeal.

Market participants primarily compete on the basis of product quality, pricing, and distribution network. Key players are engaged in efforts toward introducing products with low environmental impact and better durability. Brand reputation, diversified product portfolio, and wide geographic reach have been the key factors triggering the growth of major companies including Armstrong Flooring, Inc.; Mohawk Industries, Inc.; Tarkett S.A.; and Mannington Mills, Inc

Grand View Research has segmented the global vinyl flooring market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Vinyl Sheets



Vinyl Tiles



Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Residential



Commercial

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Spain





Italy





France





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Central and South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

