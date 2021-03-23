Vintage Wine Estates And Firesteed Cellars Announce Partnership With One Tree Planted

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Wine Estates and its flagship Oregon Pinot Noir brand, Firesteed Cellars, have entered a partnership with One Tree Planted, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Vermont. One Tree Planted specializes in global reforestation projects both domestically and internationally.

"As a leading producer of Oregon Pinot Noir, and with the recent fires across the west coast and in Firesteed's backyard of the Willamette Valley close to our hearts, it was important to us to find a partner that would allow us to give back to the environment in the Pacific Northwest and beyond," explained Katie Sadler, Brand Manager for Firesteed.

The inaugural year of partnership includes a $10,000 donation that will help sponsor a total of five regional tree planting projects occurring in Colorado, Michigan, and Oregon. Elements of these projects include biodiversity & habitat restoration, forest fire restoration, watershed restoration, and climate stability.

"With One Tree Planted, we were able to work closely with them to hand select projects to support in Firesteed's home State of Oregon, as well as other key regions, and we are proud to be part of these tree plantings going on now through 2021." said Sadler. "Looking ahead, we hope to expand our partnership with One Tree Planted and our contributions to these important projects."

Firesteed was founded in 1992 and is dedicated to producing distinctive wines showcasing select vineyards spanning Oregon's most desirable winegrowing regions. Its Erratic Oaks Estate Vineyard was planted in 2006 and is named for the erratically shaped oak tree and its branches at the top elevation of the vineyard. Erratic Oaks Vineyard was both LIVE and Salmon Safe certified in 2020 and is a primary source for Firesteed's nationally distributed Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, and Riesling. It is in the spirit of our evergreen roots in Oregon, as well as our dedication to being stewards of the environment in the vineyard and beyond, that Firesteed is proud to partner with One Tree Planted and its cause.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling nearly 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards, and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from US$10-$150 at retail, with the majority selling in the US$12-$20 price range. For more information, visit www.vintagewineestates.com.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is an environmental charity dedicated to making it easier for individuals and businesses to give back to the environment, create a healthier climate, protect biodiversity, and help reforestation efforts around the world. Founded in 2014, they have more than doubled the number of trees planted year over year. Fast-forward to today, they now work with reforestation partners in North America, South America, Asia, and Africa who assist in planting trees to restore forests after fires and floods, create jobs, build communities, and protect habitat for biodiversity. In 2019, they planted over 4 million trees and continue to grow.

www.onetreeplanted.org

