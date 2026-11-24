

EQS Newswire / 24/11/2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

How a Vietnamese conglomerate is extending its industrial, technological and green mobility capabilities across Asia, creating new opportunities for regional development and a better life for people.

NHA TRANG, VIETNAM -





This was the vision behind "Building the Future of Asia", the theme of V-Creator All Star Summit 2026 in Vietnam. Bringing together nearly 500 international journalists, content creators and community representatives, the summit offered a closer look at how Vingroup, one of Vietnam's leading conglomerates, is seeking to contribute to this transformation through manufacturing, technology and green mobility.



For Vingroup, this ambition is rooted in a broader purpose: "To Create a Better Life for People". Its development is not simply about expanding businesses or entering new markets. It is about building capabilities that can contribute to economic progress while making the benefits of development more accessible to people across the region.



From Vietnam's industrial rise to new frontiers



Over more than three decades, Vingroup has evolved from its origins in Ukraine in 1993 into a diversified business group spanning real estate, hospitality, healthcare, education, manufacturing and technology. Its businesses, including Vinhomes, Vinpearl, Vinmec and Vinschool, have contributed to the development of modern urban communities and the expansion of essential services in Vietnam.



In recent years, the Group has increasingly focused on sectors that require deeper industrial and technological capabilities. VinFast's transformation into an all-electric vehicle manufacturer is a defining example. It represents a significant step from traditional consumer-facing businesses into engineering, research and development, advanced manufacturing and participation in the global automotive industry.



This direction reflects the long-term vision of Vingroup's founder and Chairman, Pham Nhat Vuong, to take on challenging sectors and build capabilities with lasting value. More importantly, it has laid the foundation for an ecosystem in which different businesses can reinforce one another.



The transition to electric mobility illustrates this approach.



This integrated model is now being extended beyond Vietnam, with Indonesia, the Philippines and India emerging as important markets in Vingroup's regional strategy.



Taking industrial capabilities across Asia and closer to people's lives



The significance of Vingroup's international expansion lies not simply in introducing Vietnamese brands to new markets, but in adapting its capabilities to local development needs.



In Indonesia, VinFast has moved beyond vehicle distribution to establish a local manufacturing base. Its Subang facility in West Java, inaugurated in December 2025, has an initial designed annual capacity of 50,000 vehicles. The investment supports Indonesia's ambition to develop its domestic EV industry, while creating opportunities for local employment, supplier participation and technical skills development.



The industrial ecosystem is complemented by V-GREEN's expansion of charging infrastructure and GSM's all-electric mobility services. Green SM is bringing electric taxis into everyday transportation, while its Green Limo service and vehicle partnership programmes create additional opportunities for local drivers and fleet operators. The result is a model that connects manufacturing with the infrastructure and services needed to make electrification part of daily life.



In the Philippines, VinFast is gaining a strong foothold in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market. According to sales data reported by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), VinFast has maintained its position as the country's leading battery electric vehicle (BEV) brand across multiple reporting periods. This growing market presence is underpinned by an expanding portfolio, a broader dealer and after-sales network, and ownership initiatives designed to make electric vehicles more accessible.



India presents another important opportunity. As one of the world's largest automotive markets, it combines significant consumer demand with a strong emphasis on domestic manufacturing. VinFast inaugurated its electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu in August 2025, with an initial designed capacity of 50,000 vehicles annually, scalable to 150,000. Beyond serving the local market, the investment supports industrial localization, workforce development and the growth of a domestic supplier ecosystem.



The wider mobility ecosystem is developing alongside it. VinFast is expanding its distribution and service networks; Green SM has commenced electric ride-hailing operations in Delhi NCR. Each initiative addresses a different part of the mobility value chain, bringing products, infrastructure and services closer to consumers.



The three markets have distinct conditions and priorities. Indonesia offers opportunities to strengthen local manufacturing; the Philippines provides scope for partnership-led fleet electrification; and India combines a vast consumer market with significant industrial potential. Yet the underlying ambition is consistent: to contribute to local economies, support businesses and workers, and make cleaner, more convenient mobility accessible to more people.



This approach also reflects a broader understanding of sustainable development. Industrial investment can create jobs and strengthen local capabilities. Infrastructure can remove barriers to new technologies. Partnerships can open up business opportunities for local enterprises and individuals. Ultimately, the value of expansion should be measured not only by commercial growth, but also by the positive changes it brings to the communities in which businesses operate.



Building Asia's future, creating a better life for everyone



Vingroup's ambitions extend beyond mobility. Investments and development initiatives in artificial intelligence, robotics, automation and major infrastructure reflect the Group's interest in technologies and systems that will shape the next phase of economic development. These are complex fields that demand long-term investment, technological expertise and sustained execution, but they also offer opportunities to improve productivity, connectivity and the quality of services available to society.



The future of Asia will not be defined solely by economic growth, industrial capacity or technological breakthroughs. Its true measure will lie in how these advances translate into better opportunities, more accessible services, sustainable communities and improved quality of life.



For Vingroup, contributing to Asia's development and creating a better life for people are not separate ambitions. They are intrinsically connected. A stronger industrial ecosystem can create opportunities for communities; cleaner mobility can contribute to healthier urban environments; and technological innovation can make everyday services more efficient and accessible.



From Vietnam to Indonesia, the Philippines and India, Vingroup and its businesses are working to bring these benefits closer to people in the markets they serve. The same spirit of connection is at the heart of V-Creator. By bringing together people who inform, influence and shape public conversations across markets, the platform seeks to create connections that extend beyond a single event – fostering the exchange of ideas, encouraging a deeper understanding of regional developments and enabling new perspectives to emerge. More than a gathering of media professionals and creators, it reflects the belief that building Asia's future is a collective undertaking, one that requires not only investment and innovation, but also shared knowledge, dialogue and collaboration.



Ultimately, building the future of Asia means building a future in which progress creates a better life for everyone.

Hashtag: #VinFast #GSM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: VinFast

NHA TRANG, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2026 - Asia is entering a defining era of transformation. Rapid urbanization, growing demand for mobility, the transition to cleaner energy and accelerating technological change are reshaping the region's economies and societies. The next chapter of development will depend not only on the ability to adopt new technologies, but also on building the industrial capabilities, infrastructure and ecosystems that can translate innovation into meaningful progress.This was the vision behind "Building the Future of Asia", the theme of V-Creator All Star Summit 2026 in Vietnam. Bringing together nearly 500 international journalists, content creators and community representatives, the summit offered a closer look at how Vingroup, one of Vietnam's leading conglomerates, is seeking to contribute to this transformation through manufacturing, technology and green mobility.For Vingroup, this ambition is rooted in a broader purpose: "To Create a Better Life for People". Its development is not simply about expanding businesses or entering new markets. It is about building capabilities that can contribute to economic progress while making the benefits of development more accessible to people across the region.Over more than three decades, Vingroup has evolved from its origins in Ukraine in 1993 into a diversified business group spanning real estate, hospitality, healthcare, education, manufacturing and technology. Its businesses, including Vinhomes, Vinpearl, Vinmec and Vinschool, have contributed to the development of modern urban communities and the expansion of essential services in Vietnam.In recent years, the Group has increasingly focused on sectors that require deeper industrial and technological capabilities. VinFast's transformation into an all-electric vehicle manufacturer is a defining example. It represents a significant step from traditional consumer-facing businesses into engineering, research and development, advanced manufacturing and participation in the global automotive industry.This direction reflects the long-term vision of Vingroup's founder and Chairman, Pham Nhat Vuong, to take on challenging sectors and build capabilities with lasting value. More importantly, it has laid the foundation for an ecosystem in which different businesses can reinforce one another.The transition to electric mobility illustrates this approach. VinFast develops and manufactures electric vehicles; V-GREEN builds charging infrastructure; and GSM brings electric mobility into everyday transportation through technology-enabled services. Together, they address a fundamental challenge facing the EV transition: making cleaner transportation not only available, but also convenient, accessible and commercially viable.This integrated model is now being extended beyond Vietnam, with Indonesia, the Philippines and India emerging as important markets in Vingroup's regional strategy.The significance of Vingroup's international expansion lies not simply in introducing Vietnamese brands to new markets, but in adapting its capabilities to local development needs.In Indonesia, VinFast has moved beyond vehicle distribution to establish a local manufacturing base. Its Subang facility in West Java, inaugurated in December 2025, has an initial designed annual capacity of 50,000 vehicles. The investment supports Indonesia's ambition to develop its domestic EV industry, while creating opportunities for local employment, supplier participation and technical skills development.The industrial ecosystem is complemented by V-GREEN's expansion of charging infrastructure and GSM's all-electric mobility services. Green SM is bringing electric taxis into everyday transportation, while its Green Limo service and vehicle partnership programmes create additional opportunities for local drivers and fleet operators. The result is a model that connects manufacturing with the infrastructure and services needed to make electrification part of daily life.In the Philippines, VinFast is gaining a strong foothold in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market. According to sales data reported by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), VinFast has maintained its position as the country's leading battery electric vehicle (BEV) brand across multiple reporting periods. This growing market presence is underpinned by an expanding portfolio, a broader dealer and after-sales network, and ownership initiatives designed to make electric vehicles more accessible.India presents another important opportunity. As one of the world's largest automotive markets, it combines significant consumer demand with a strong emphasis on domestic manufacturing. VinFast inaugurated its electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu in August 2025, with an initial designed capacity of 50,000 vehicles annually, scalable to 150,000. Beyond serving the local market, the investment supports industrial localization, workforce development and the growth of a domestic supplier ecosystem.The wider mobility ecosystem is developing alongside it. VinFast is expanding its distribution and service networks; Green SM has commenced electric ride-hailing operations in Delhi NCR. Each initiative addresses a different part of the mobility value chain, bringing products, infrastructure and services closer to consumers.The three markets have distinct conditions and priorities. Indonesia offers opportunities to strengthen local manufacturing; the Philippines provides scope for partnership-led fleet electrification; and India combines a vast consumer market with significant industrial potential. Yet the underlying ambition is consistent: to contribute to local economies, support businesses and workers, and make cleaner, more convenient mobility accessible to more people.This approach also reflects a broader understanding of sustainable development. Industrial investment can create jobs and strengthen local capabilities. Infrastructure can remove barriers to new technologies. Partnerships can open up business opportunities for local enterprises and individuals. Ultimately, the value of expansion should be measured not only by commercial growth, but also by the positive changes it brings to the communities in which businesses operate.Vingroup's ambitions extend beyond mobility. Investments and development initiatives in artificial intelligence, robotics, automation and major infrastructure reflect the Group's interest in technologies and systems that will shape the next phase of economic development. These are complex fields that demand long-term investment, technological expertise and sustained execution, but they also offer opportunities to improve productivity, connectivity and the quality of services available to society.The future of Asia will not be defined solely by economic growth, industrial capacity or technological breakthroughs. Its true measure will lie in how these advances translate into better opportunities, more accessible services, sustainable communities and improved quality of life.For Vingroup, contributing to Asia's development and creating a better life for people are not separate ambitions. They are intrinsically connected. A stronger industrial ecosystem can create opportunities for communities; cleaner mobility can contribute to healthier urban environments; and technological innovation can make everyday services more efficient and accessible.From Vietnam to Indonesia, the Philippines and India, Vingroup and its businesses are working to bring these benefits closer to people in the markets they serve. The same spirit of connection is at the heart of V-Creator. By bringing together people who inform, influence and shape public conversations across markets, the platform seeks to create connections that extend beyond a single event – fostering the exchange of ideas, encouraging a deeper understanding of regional developments and enabling new perspectives to emerge. More than a gathering of media professionals and creators, it reflects the belief that building Asia's future is a collective undertaking, one that requires not only investment and innovation, but also shared knowledge, dialogue and collaboration.Ultimately, building the future of Asia means building a future in which progress creates a better life for everyone.Hashtag: #VinFast #GSMThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: VinFast 24/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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