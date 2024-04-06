Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
VinFast Aktie [Valor: 129051121 / ISIN: SGXZ55111462]
06.04.2024 07:00:05

VinFast wins two prestigious awards at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2024

VinFast
4.19 USD 0.72%
EQS Newswire / 06/04/2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 April 2024 – VinFast announces that it has been honored by the Organizer of the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS 2024) with two awards: "Best Concept Commercial EV" for the VF Wild and "Exhibit Design". These awards affirm the strong reputation and growth of VinFast in the Southeast Asian and global markets.

476786-image-1-jpeg-550x.jpeg

The BIMS 2024 Awards Council, consisting of leading experts in the Thai automotive industry and headed by Dr. Prachin Eamlumnow, Chairman of the BIMS Organizing Committee and CEO of Grand Prix International PCL, votes and awards prizes to the brands and car products that make the strongest impression on professionals, media, and consumers at BIMS.

In the "Best Concept Commercial EV" award category, VinFast's VF Wild was honored, surpassing a series of products from 49 major brands from across the world, including the U.S., Germany, Japan, and China. The BIMS Award Council praised the VF Wild's design, commending its strength, creativity, luxurious feel, and impressive interior.

The VF Wild's Southeast Asian debut is bolstered by this award, with this recognition affirming the creative ability of VinFast and showcasing the VF Wild's potential to become the top pickup truck in the Southeast Asian market. The VF Wild model generated significant buzz globally when it was launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in the U.S. earlier this year.

In the "Exhibit Design Award" award category, VinFast's booth received the highest rating from the Awards Council, who praised the booth for showcasing VinFast's diverse electric product ecosystem in a highly visible and engaging way. This included electric scooters, the mini-eSUV VF 3, the VF Wild, and a range of electric vehicles across model segments. The booth effectively conveyed the company's spirit of "boundless together" and visualized VinFast's vision for the future of electric mobility.

Dr. Prachin Eamlumnow, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and CEO of Grand Prix International PCL, said: "The 'Best Concept Commercial EV' and 'Exhibit Design' awards aim to recognize breakthrough ideas that will contribute to Thailand's electric transportation revolution. We were impressed with VinFast's brand launch, particularly its booth showcasing its comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem and the groundbreaking VF Wild."

Ms. Vu Dang Yen Hang, CEO of VinFast Thailand, shared: "Winning these two prestigious awards demonstrates VinFast's constant innovation and mission to empower consumers on their journey to a greener electric mobility future. The accolades for VinFast's electric vehicle ecosystem will further motivate the company's expansion efforts in the Thai market, including the development of a dealership network and bringing sustainable, smart, and exciting mobility solutions to consumers."

This is the second time VinFast has won two awards in its first brand launch in a new market, previously winning the "Best Booth Cars" and "Favorite SEA Premier Launch" awards at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) in February 2024.

These prestigious awards at BIMS and IIMS join VinFast's growing collection of accolades, including the "Innovation Award Honoree" for VinFast MirrorSense (the world's first AI-based automatic mirror adjustment technology) at CES 2024, the "Rising Star" award at the Paris Motor Show 2022, and the "Corporate Sustainability Champions" award from the ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022 Council. These honors demonstrate VinFast's continued innovation and dedication to its mission of pioneering green transportation globally.

In addition to key markets such as the U.S., Canada, and Europe, VinFast is actively expanding into neighboring countries in Asia such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, as well as the Middle East and Africa. Outside of Vietnam, VinFast is also aiming to accelerate the construction of EV manufacturing plants in the U.S. and India, and will establish a plant in Indonesia.

Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at:

News Source: VinFast

06/04/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
