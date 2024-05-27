Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
VinFast Aktie
27.05.2024 15:00:08

VinFast signs UAE exclusive dealership agreement with Al Tayer Motors

VinFast
4.90 USD 0.10%
EQS Newswire / 27/05/2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2024 - VinFast Auto has officially signed an exclusive dealership agreement with one of the UAE's premier automotive dealerships, Al Tayer Motors, for the distribution of VinFast electric vehicles (EV) in the country. The inaugural facility is planned to open in 2024 and will initially retail four VinFast e-SUV models, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9, at launch.

495575-Photo-1-jpg-550x.jpeg
Mr. Ta Xuan Hien, CEO of VinFast Middle East (fourth from the left), and Mr. Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director of Al Tayer Motors (fourth from the right), along with senior representatives from both sides at the signing ceremony.

Al Tayer Motors will be VinFast's exclusive partner in the UAE and plans to establish a network of VinFast facilities across the country. Award-winning Al Tayer Motors, established in 1982, is one of the UAE's leading automotive players and represents major European and American automobile manufacturers.

With a continuously expanding network of sales, service and parts centres, along with a team of 2,700 employees, Al Tayer Motors is committed to providing exceptional experiences to customers through its impressive physical infrastructure and cutting-edge digital platforms, including e-commerce and dedicated app.

By promoting cooperation with leading partners in the UAE and the Middle East, VinFast actively contributes to the realization of green mobility solutions within the region, while affirming the commitment of the Vietnamese EV manufacturer to making them more accessible to everyone.

Mr. Ta Xuan Hien, CEO of VinFast Middle East, shared: "The agreement with Al Tayer Motors is an important milestone in VinFast's global market expansion strategy. We believe this reputable and experienced partner will help VinFast bring the highest quality products and services to customers in the UAE. VinFast is committed to providing customers with smart and environmentally friendly EV mobility options, while contributing to the UAE's sustainable development goals."

Mr. Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Al Tayer Motors, said: "We are excited to launch VinFast in the UAE – a very vibrant international hub. We believe this partnership between Al Tayer Motors and VinFast will offer the ultimate EV experience to UAE customers while amplifying the brand globally. With our extensive expertise, dedicated teams and customer-centric approach, we make car ownership easier than ever and set best practices on a local and global level."

Since the fourth quarter of 2023, VinFast has changed its strategy from a direct sales model to consumers to a hybrid model by leveraging existing distribution infrastructure through the establishment of a global dealer network. It is expected that sales through dealers will contribute significantly to VinFast's sales in the second half of 2024.

In addition to key markets such as the United States, Canada, and Europe, VinFast is actively expanding into neighboring countries in Asia such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, as well as the Middle East and Africa.
Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com/vn_en

225647
News Source: VinFast

27/05/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
