16.05.2024 12:00:06
VinFast Receives 27,649 Pre-Orders for the VF 3 in Vietnam after 66 Hours of Accepting Deposits
HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 May 2024 - VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) today announced that it received a record-breaking number of 27,649 non-refundable and non-transferable pre-orders for the mini-SUV VF 3 within 66 hours, setting a Vietnamese automotive record, demonstrating the impressive appeal of the VF 3 and its potential to become a "national car" in Vietnam.
About VinFast
VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
16/05/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
